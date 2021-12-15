Temperatures in 40s, Near 50 Today; Warmer Tomorrow

DENVER (CBS4) – The final day of fall on Monday will be unusually mild again for mid-December. High temperatures will reach at least 60 degrees for most neighborhoods in the Denver metro area and Tuesday should be even warmer. After an official high temperature of 61 degrees in Denver on Sunday, the average temperature this month is now up to 40.2 degrees which is a whopping 8.7 degrees above normal for the final month of the year. (source: CBS) If the month were to have ended on Sunday, it would be the fifth warmest December on record in Denver since 1872. (source: CBS) The ranking will...

DENVER, CO ・ 2 HOURS AGO