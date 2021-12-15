Temperatures in 40s, Near 50 Today; Warmer Tomorrow

Tonight: Overcast and cool. Lows near 45. Tomorrow: Cooler and partly cloudy. Highs near 52. Temperatures cool down overnight with mid 40s. A low pressure in the Gulf brings rain chances on Monday. It will be scattered showers. These showers are likely later in the evening. Temperatures stay cool and normal for December for most of the week. Highs are in the mid 60s. Our set up for most of the week is winds from the North. That keeps temperatures cooler with clear skies. For the holidays it’s going to be warmer with mid 70s. Winds start to come from the South.
Today will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the mid 20s. Tomorrow we get a boost into the low 30s with more clouds overhead. Thursday we see a bigger warm up with temperatures in the upper 30s. By the end of the week Friday there will be a slight chance of precipitation.
Clear skies and light wind tonight will help send low temperatures into the middle 20s. On Monday, a dry cold front will sweep through but temperatures in the afternoon should still manage to warm into the middle 40s.
This year, there's a 0% chance of Greater Cincinnati having a white Christmas. The National Weather Service is blaming the climate pattern La Niña, which is a natural cycle marked by cooler-than-average ocean water in the central Pacific Ocean and is one of the main drivers of weather in the U.S., for the warm, snow-less Christmas Day.
Good Monday morning! Today is the last day of fall and it will end on a warmer note. Our normal high for today is 37 with a normal low of 23. This morning, however, we are seeing lows in the mid-20s. By this afternoon temperatures will get up into the lower to mid-40s with sunshine.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore area woke up Monday to the coldest air we’ve seen since last winter.
The low at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport was a harsh 27° with the suburbs north and west starting their day in the upper teens and low 20s.
Thanks to high pressure in control of the forecast, plenty of sunshine is in store, with some clouds arriving Tuesday afternoon.
Despite the beautiful blue skies, temperatures will struggle to surpass the low 40s. That means we won’t make it to the normal high for the day, which is 46°.
Another very cold night is in store, with temperatures...
SEATTLE — Snow and wet snow fell in some parts of Western Washington Monday morning, with the possibility of more on Christmas Day. Most of us will just see rain, but snow is possible across the region Monday. There were reports of snow or wet snow around and below 400 feet elevation. Snow was seen falling in West Seattle, and viewers reported snow in Federal Way, Hobart, Purdy, Port Orchard, Shelton and Sammamish, among other areas.
DENVER (CBS4) – The final day of fall on Monday will be unusually mild again for mid-December. High temperatures will reach at least 60 degrees for most neighborhoods in the Denver metro area and Tuesday should be even warmer.
After an official high temperature of 61 degrees in Denver on Sunday, the average temperature this month is now up to 40.2 degrees which is a whopping 8.7 degrees above normal for the final month of the year.
(source: CBS)
If the month were to have ended on Sunday, it would be the fifth warmest December on record in Denver since 1872.
(source: CBS)
The ranking will...
SAN ANTONIO - After a cold and wet Sunday, showers will move away Sunday night. We'll see increasing sunshine on Monday with temperatures about 5-10 degrees warmer. A warming trend will continue through Christmas weekend as we reach the upper 70's and lower 80's. Monday: 20% AM shower then partly...
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Twin Cities already reached a high of 24 degrees early Monday morning, and a dry, cold frontal passage will drop temperatures throughout the day, according to WCCO Meteorologist Riley O’Connor.
A cool front being driven by the jet stream is bringing colder air into northwestern Minnesota. Temperatures will fall into the mid-20s by Monday morning, making it the warmest this week at the bus stop. But up north, that colder air will start to sneak in, which will drift south through the day. So by noon, we’ll...
(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National weather service in Riverton, snow showers will return to the western mountains today with minor accumulations, and increasing winds will exist across portions of Fremont county this afternoon. High temperatures for most of the County will stick around in the upper...
