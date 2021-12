As so many years have gone by and I am sure each time our beautiful holiday seasons come around once again, I try to remember the true reason for the season. Some how, some way, some thing has always reminded us of the true meaning of the holiday season upon us at this present time. And I just want to remind everyone out there who may be reading my column at this time of year that they will truly understand, as I do, how much we need the reason for the season to always be applied to our daily lives in every single way imaginable.

