5 keys for the Eagles to go on a run to playoffs

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the Eagles return from their late Week 14 bye, they have a legitimate shot to make it to the playoffs. The Eagles are sitting at 6-7, just out of a wild card spot. We already looked at their playoff chances and what would need to happen for the Eagles to...

FanSided

Former Cowboys LB Jaylon Smith signs with division rival in sketchy move

Week 15 is officially drunk. So much so, in fact, that a move like former Cowboys Pro Bowl linebacker Jaylon Smith signing with the Giants could slide under the radar. Smith made the Pro Bowl in 2019 with Dallas, but has fallen off ever since. The horrific ACL and MCL tears that allowed him to fall to the Cowboys in the first place definitely played a role in his eventual downfall.
Walter Payton
Devonta Smith
NBC Sports

Key matchups in Eagles-Washington in a game with playoff implications

The Eagles (6-7) will host the Washington Football Team (6-7) at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday afternoon. One of the biggest strengths of Washington’s roster is its defensive line. But there are serious questions about how many of those D-linemen they’ll have on Sunday. We know Chase Young won’t play; he’s out with a torn ACL. But this week, several defensive linemen, including Jonathan Allen, have gone on the COVID-19 list. Allen was put on the list early in the week, so he has a chance to return in time. And that’s something to watch, because he is very, very good. Allen is a game-changer and leads his team in sacks (7.5), TFLs (9) and QB hits (25). He’s a monster inside. So if Allen can’t play, it’s a big loss for Washington.
NBC Sports

Washington-Eagles game moved to 7 p.m. ET Tuesday

The Browns and the Raiders aren’t the only teams who will be playing a rescheduled game in Week 15. According to multiple reports, the game between Washington and the Eagles will be moving as well. The game was set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday and will now get underway at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday night.
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Football Team Week 15 Game Rescheduled To Tuesday Due To COVID-19 Outbreak

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles’ Week 15 game against the Washington Football Team will be rescheduled to Tuesday, the NFL said Friday. The game was originally scheduled to be played at 1 p.m. Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. The NFL officially announces three games were moved from this weekend pic.twitter.com/YPdyEh3Bw3 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 17, 2021 The game is rescheduled due to Washington having dozens of players in health and safety protocols. They have more than 20 players in COVID protocols, including starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. pic.twitter.com/6hAWfewE7s — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 17, 2021 Several Eagles tweeted about the game being moved on Friday, and none of them are happy. Damn I thought the team would have to forfeit!!! This crazy🤦🏾‍♂️ — Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) December 17, 2021 So we have to suffer, and compromise our schedule because of another teams mistake. Make it make sense! Smh — Rodney McLeod (@Rodney_McLeod4) December 17, 2021 LOL — Alex Singleton (@alexsingleton49) December 17, 2021 The NFL also rescheduled the Cleveland Browns,  Las Vegas Raiders game to Monday night. The game was originally scheduled to be played on Saturday.
FanSided

3 key riddles Philadelphia Eagles must solve to beat Washington

Solving three riddles will influence an Eagles win versus Washington. Much has happened since the Philadelphia Eagles caught major heat for lying down versus the Washington Football Team in last season’s finale. Come on. Let’s not be sensitive. We all know what happened there. That conversation about pride...
NBC Sports

Eagles-Washington game moved amid COVID outbreak

Amid a COVID-19 outbreak in Washington, the Eagles-Washington Week 15 game has been pushed back to Tuesday night. The two teams will play at the Linc at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. In addition to the Eagles-Washington game, Seahawks-Rams has been pushed to Tuesday at 7 p.m. and Raiders-Browns has been pushed to 5 p.m. on Monday.
