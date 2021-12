We all know that 2020 was absolutely no fun. COVID had us running for cover a couple of times and we were huddled in our houses for weeks at a time. One of the only bright spots in that crappy year was the amazing bumper crop of poppies in the foothills of the northeast side of the Franklins. The blanket of poppies that turned the foothills gold came in mid to late March and it really helped lift people's spirits. There was no official poppy festival like there usually is every year, but that didn't stop people from going out and getting photos of the spectacular spread. I went out and got some really nice photos and even a video of the poppies.

