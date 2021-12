HUMMELSTOWN – The Lower Dauphin girls basketball team was likely somewhat shellshocked after falling into a 35-4 halftime hole against Dallastown Saturday afternoon. But, instead of folding up the tents during a mercy rule second half, the Falcons showed plenty of grit and moxie by outscoring the Wildcats 14-2 in the third quarter and 20-6 in the second half. It wasn’t enough to change the eventual outcome, as Lower Dauphin dropped a 41-24 non-conference decision to the Wildcats, but the effort pleased head coach Tim Goss.

DAUPHIN, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO