ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Song of the Day: Kenny G, “Legacy” feat. “The Sound” of Stan Getz

jazziz.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKenny G has released his first album in six years, New Standards, via Concord Jazz. “The jazz community is gonna hate it,” said the saxophonist. “And that doesn’t concern me.” Indeed, Kenny G may be...

www.jazziz.com

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Covered Song In Music History

Some of the most successful singers of all time did not begin their careers as singers. They started out as songwriters. Ed Sheeran wrote songs for others before he became a megastar. So did Katy Perry. On the other hand, some songwriters wrote songs for other artists throughout their careers. The Bee Gees did this […]
MUSIC
jazziz.com

Song of the Day: Immanuel Wilkins, “Emanation”

Saxophonist/composer Immanuel Wilkins has announced that he will release The 7th Hand on January 28 via Blue Note. Pre-order it here. This will be his follow-up to his critically-acclaimed 2020 debut full-length, Omega. The 7th Hand showcases Wilkins’ compositional talent with a seven-movement suite of new original compositions inspired by Biblical symbolism. The music is performed by his quartet with Micah Thomas, Daryl Johns and Kewku Sumbry, plus special guests. The announcement of the release of The 7th Hand coincides with the release of its lead track, “Emanation,” which you can hear via the player below.
MUSIC
jazziz.com

Song of the Day: Thundercat, “Satellite” feat. Louis Cole and Genevieve Artadi

Bass virtuoso Thundercat has shared the warm, slow and soulful new track “Satellite,” featuring collaborators Louis Cole and Genevieve Artadi. The song is included on the star-studded soundtrack of the fifth and final season of Issa Rae’s HBO series, Insecure. In addition, Thundercat recently released the 10th-anniversary edition of his debut album, The Golden Age of Apocalypse. Order it here. He’s also currently on a North American tour. Click here to check out all tour dates.
MUSIC
The Southern

Saxophonist Kenny G brings holiday songs to Marion

MARION — One of the most popular Christmas music tours is making a stop in Marion this weekend. Saxophonist Kenny G will be playing Friday at the Marion Civic Center, performing a variety of Christmas classics, his most popular tunes and new music. “Of all of the concerts I’ve ever...
MARION, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stan Getz
Person
Kenny G
CentralTrack

Song Of The Day: Yalc123 — “Let U Down”

The Newest Self-Produced Single From This Pop Denton Artist Proves That A Powerful Vision Is All You Need To Create Outside-The-Box Music. Welcome to Song of the Day, where we hip you to all the new local releases you should be caring about. By highlighting one new North Texas-sprung tune every week day, our hope is that you’ll find something new to love about the rich and abundant DFW music scene five days a week.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Kenny G Has Always Put in the Work; Releases New LP, ‘New Standards’

Famed jazz musician Kenny G has released his latest LP New Standards, which is his first solo album release since Brazilian Nights in 2015. Prior to the release, HBO aired a new documentary about the artist titled Listening to Kenny G, which talks about his polarizing style and his opinions about what he loves about music as an art form to his relationship to his listeners.
MUSIC
Laredo Morning Times

Acclaimed sax player Kenny G is coming to San Antonio

Acclaimed saxophonist Kenny G has announced a San Antonio date at the Tobin Center for Performing Arts. The jazz-adjacent adult contemporary instrumentalist will take the stage on March 22, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. Kenny G got his start in the 1970s with Barry White’s Love Unlimited Orchestra. Over the decades,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concord Jazz#Jochem
jazziz.com

Kenny Garrett: ‘Sounds from the Ancestors’ (Mack Avenue)

Thirty-seven years after alto saxophonist Kenny Garrett’s first of 20 releases, he remains the embodiment of aggressive blowing. However, the segue from young incendiary to middle elder has manifested in Garrett’s musical expansion into a sizable amount of lyricism, leading to the duality in his playing heard here. Sounds From the Ancestors seems to illuminate.
MUSIC
Boston Globe

Going home, and elsewhere, with Kenny G

The subject of Penny Lane’s sly, thought-provoking, and subtly crafted documentary “Listening to Kenny G” lies on the opposite end of the musical spectrum from the band celebrated in Peter Jackson’s epic “The Beatles: Get Back.”. Or does it? The Beatles created a body of...
MUSIC
jazziz.com

Song of the Day: Barry Harris, “Body and Soul”

Barry Harris died on December 8, aged 91. An acclaimed pianist/composer, Harris began learning piano at the age of four and emerged during the bebop period, accompanying the likes of Charlie Parker, Miles Davis and Lester Young in his formative years. He soon garnered much respect as a bandleader in his own right, as well as a passionate educator. He taught several generations of jazz greats and continued to teach to the end, including during the pandemic, via Zoom sessions.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Vulture

Kenny G Is in on the Joke

Kenny G gets it. The chart-topping, Grammy-winning, multi-multi-multiplatinum-selling pop saxophonist — who released the most successful instrumental album ever in 1992 and is almost single-handedly responsible for creating the smooth-jazz radio format now inextricably associated with elevators, dentists’ offices, and waiting rooms — knows people hate him. He has read the critical brickbats, the complaints lodged by fellow jazz musicians. (“Kenny G has created a new low point in modern culture,” said guitarist-composer Pat Metheny.) He has watched the comedy routines, even laughed along with cultural curiosities that knocked him off his pedestal and covered him in filth (like the South Park episode in which an animated Kenny G is shown compelling the entire world to simultaneously shit its pants with his music). But Kenny G (né Kenneth Bruce Gorelick) appears unbothered. So unbothered that the corkscrew-curled alto-sax cipher agreed to participate in a documentary spanning four decades of his life with no expectation of controlling or curtailing its narrative.
MUSIC
njarts.net

Ivan Julian and friends rock City Winery with impassioned songs and fiery sounds

NEW YORK — Friends and fans of Ivan Julian — a co-founder of the seminal punk group Richard Hell & the Voidoids and a member of many notable New York and New Jersey bands — gathered to hear him perform songs and tell stories about his life in his show titled “Working Without a Net: An Evening of Songs and Stories with Ivan Julian” at City Winery, Dec. 5. It was a thrilling evening of inventive music and evocative songs spanning his more than 45 years as a performer.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CentralTrack

Song Of The Day: Leon Bridges With Khruangbin — “B-Side”

Leon Bridges Released The First Single Of His Upcoming EP And It’s An Incredible Peek Of What’s To Come — But We Expect Nothing Different. Welcome to Song of the Day, where we hip you to all the new local releases you should be caring about. By highlighting one new North Texas-sprung tune every week day, our hope is that you’ll find something new to love about the rich and abundant DFW music scene five days a week.
MUSIC
jazziz.com

Norah Jones, Blue Lab Beats, Chuck Berry & More: New Release Cheat Sheet

If you’re looking for some great new music to discover this weekend, look no further than our weekly New Release Cheat Sheet. Singer/songwriter Norah Jones has premiered a new video for “I Dream of Christmas,” the title track from her first-ever holiday album, released earlier this year on Blue Note Records. The video was directed by Dano Cerny and features cameos from a host of personalities including Gleb Savchenko, Scott Tweedie, Emma Brooks McAllister, and Courtney Mawhorr. I Dream of Christmas is now also available in an expanded digital deluxe version, featuring three additional tracks. Order it here.
MUSIC
CentralTrack

Song of The Day: Jamestown Revival — “Working On Love”

For The First Time, Jamestown Revival Ditches Cabin Recordings And Hits The Studio For A Purely Acoustic Album Reflecting On Coming-Of-Age Stories. What else you should know: Jamestown Revival has something special coming our way in January and it’s not like everything else they’ve given us. If you’re...
MUSIC
MetalSucks

Writing Songs From Random Drum Grooves #12 Feat. Charlotte Wessels (ex-Delain)

Gear Gods overlord Trey Xavier is back with another song written entirely with drum grooves chosen by dice roll, and he’s brought ex-Delain vocalist Charlotte Wessels with him!. Check it out below, and if you’re feeling particularly inspired, then maybe grab some Toontrack drum packs here.
MUSIC
jazziz.com

Song of the Day: Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio, “Pull Your Pants Up”

Seattle-based soul-jazz group Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio will release their new album, Cold As Weiss, on February 11, 2022, via Colemine Records. Pre-order it here. The announcement comes with the release of its first single, “Pull Your Pants Up,” which you can listen to via the player below. Cold As Weiss follows the Trio’s acclaimed 2021 record, I Told You So. Joining virtuosic self-taught organist Delvon Lamarr and dynamo guitarist Jimmy James for the first time on this record is drummer Dan Weiss, also known for his work with soul/funk collective The Sextones.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy