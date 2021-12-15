Song of the Day: Kenny G, “Legacy” feat. “The Sound” of Stan Getz

Kenny G gets it. The chart-topping, Grammy-winning, multi-multi-multiplatinum-selling pop saxophonist — who released the most successful instrumental album ever in 1992 and is almost single-handedly responsible for creating the smooth-jazz radio format now inextricably associated with elevators, dentists’ offices, and waiting rooms — knows people hate him. He has read the critical brickbats, the complaints lodged by fellow jazz musicians. (“Kenny G has created a new low point in modern culture,” said guitarist-composer Pat Metheny.) He has watched the comedy routines, even laughed along with cultural curiosities that knocked him off his pedestal and covered him in filth (like the South Park episode in which an animated Kenny G is shown compelling the entire world to simultaneously shit its pants with his music). But Kenny G (né Kenneth Bruce Gorelick) appears unbothered. So unbothered that the corkscrew-curled alto-sax cipher agreed to participate in a documentary spanning four decades of his life with no expectation of controlling or curtailing its narrative.

