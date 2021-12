Public Health concerns are rising in Otsego County with COVID case numbers continuing to rise before Christmas and before holiday gatherings. As of yesterday (12/15) the health department reported that 1200 people in the county were in quarantine. This information was released by The Otsego County Department of Health a statement posted below, regarding the department allowing people in quarantine to come out of quarantine if they test negative for the virus.

OTSEGO COUNTY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO