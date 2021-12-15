10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
- Barclays boosted the price target on Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) from $80 to $86. Sysco shares rose 0.9% to $74.20 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs raised Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) price target from $47 to $52. Six Flags Entertainment shares rose 2.7% to $38.19 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan boosted the price target for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) from $2,620 to $2,690. Booking shares rose 2% to $2,168.00 in pre-market trading.
- Wedbush lifted the price target on Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) from $71 to $74. Fate Therapeutics shares rose 3.6% to $51.99 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup boosted Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) price target from $120 to $142. Edwards Lifesciences shares gained 1.5% to $118.63 in pre-market trading.
- B of A Securities raised the price target for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) from $25 to $27. KeyCorp shares gained 1.9% to $23.20 in pre-market trading.
- Needham lifted Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) price target from $57 to $65. Silicom shares rose 0.7% to $44.52 in pre-market trading.
- Needham lifted the price target on Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) from $300 to $320. Synaptics shares fell 1.9% to close at $270.27 on Tuesday.
- Cowen & Co. cut SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) price target from $50 to $42. SkyWest shares fell 1.9% to $38.76 in pre-market trading.
- Stifel cut Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADGI) price target from $50 to $9. Adagio Therapeutics shares fell 6.3% to $6.80 in pre-market trading.
