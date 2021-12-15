10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

C3.ai Inc. Class A Common Stock's (NYSE:AI) short percent of float has fallen 8.47% since last its last report. The company recently reported that it has 12.88 million shares sold short, which is 17.07% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 4.5 days to cover their short positions on average.

