Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has pledged to take his fight against a federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate for large businesses to the Supreme Court. That vow came after the 6th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals ruled in a 2-1 vote that the mandate set by the Biden administration could go back into effect. Under the directive, companies with more than 100 employees must require that their workers be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 4 or get tested weekly for the virus. The mandate would affect around 80 million workers.

TEXAS STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO