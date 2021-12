The kitakamakura house by takahiro endo architects sits in a quiet residential area among the japanese mountains, where most properties have their windows and curtains closed shut — almost like a refusal to socialize. these ‘closed off’ houses, according to takahiro endo, further exacerbate the isolated character of the neighborhood. as such, the architect decided to activate and revitalize the area by building a social house open to the local community. the resulting architecture is a 106 sqm house for a family of four, organized into ‘a place for everyone’ and ‘a place for oneself’. this clear balance between privacy and sociality will help connect the owners to their neighbors at a comfortable scale — a habit that will hopefully activate social dynamics, generation after generation.

DESIGN ・ 3 DAYS AGO