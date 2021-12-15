ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
adidas leaps into the metaverse with new NFT partnerships

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article‘it’s time to enter a world of limitless possibilities’. adidas has stepped into the metaverse by teaming up with three key NFT players: bored ape yacht club, punks comic, and crypto investor gmoney. the new collaboration was announced earlier in december via adidas originals’ twitter page with a short video clip...

themarketperiodical.com

NFT Collection Launched by Sportswear Behemoth Adidas

Adidas launches a collection of NFTs in partnership with other NFT collections, PUNKS Comic, Bored Ape Yacht Club, and gmoney, an influencer in the crypto world. NFTs launched by Adidas got sold straight away just after the launch. The collection contained 30,000 NFTs having a price of 0.2 ETH each....
hypebeast.com

adidas Originals' Metaverse NFT Collection Sells Out Almost Immediately

On December 17, Originals ventured into the Metaverse with its debut NFT collection that sold out almost immediately. Titled Into the Metaverse, the endeavor was created with Bored Ape Yacht Club, gmoney and PUNKS comic. Featuring 30,000 NFTs priced at 0.2 ETH each (about $800 USD), the sale generated over $23 million USD (6,000 ETH) in revenue, according to Cryptobriefing. Each NFT purchase guaranteed access to physical merchandise including a hoodie, tracksuit and more, virtual wearables and virtual event access in the Metaverse.
Vibe

Public Enemy Launches Exclusive Streetwear Collection

Legendary rap group Public Enemy have partnered with clothing brand Defend Brooklyn and fashion retailer Rue 21 to release a limited edition streetwear collection, which goes on sale today (Dec. 16). The collection includes t-shirts and bomber jackets, with prices starting at $19.99 for the shirts and $75.99 for the jackets. Both were designed by Defend Brooklyn’s Creative Director, Public Enemy’s art collective, and Chuck D himself. Initially, the collaboration was meant to only be between Public Enemy and Defend Brooklyn. According to Rue 21 CEO Bill Brand, the decision for the retailer to jump on board was a no-brainer. “We...
Sourcing Journal

Wrangler Debuts Casual, Work and Western Footwear Collection

Wrangler Footwear launched this week with 43 styles for men, women and children covering the Western, casual, outdoor, work and work/casual categories. The heritage denim brand partnered with Twisted X Global Brands, the makers of Twisted X, Twisted X Work and Black Star Boots brands, to bring the new venture to market. “We are proud to officially advance the Wrangler brand into a new retail category with this exciting product launch,” said Allen Montgomery, VP of Wrangler NAM western and workwear. “Twisted X’s sustainable and innovative efforts have brought this collection to life. Not only is this launch a huge milestone for...
sgbonline.com

Adidas Originals To Launch Debut NFT Collection

Adidas announced the launch of the company’s first Adidas Originals NFT collection. The drop is in partnership with the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), the cryptocurrency investor Gmoney and the comic series Punks Comics. The line of NFTs, called Into the Metaverse, will offer buyers access to an exclusive...
investing.com

What You Need to Know About Adidas Originals’ Move into NFTs and Metaverse

Following its announcement about its plans to enter the Metaverse space, Adidas (OTC:ADDYY) has finally launched its NFTs, which were made available for sale on Wednesday 15th December 2021. Adidas' launch of its first NFTs signifies the company's ambition to dive into Web 3 space and Metaverse space, both of which have attracted the attention of many companies lately. This strategic move by Adidas, in the words of Erika Wykes-Sneyd, Adidas Originals' Vice President of Marketing and Communications, is in line with the company's ambition to always embark on ideas that portray originality. She further stated that with this strategic move, the company has.
theblockcrypto.com

Adidas Originals pauses collaborative NFT mint

After announcing its collaborative NFT drop with well-known crypto figures, the German sportswear brand Adidas paused its inaugural mint shortly after its start. “Early access is not closed but minting has been paused while the developers investigate issues with Mutant Ape Yacht Club not being able to mint. We will update you as soon as we can,” Adidas Originals tweeted.
Coinspeaker

Adidas NFT Collection with BAYC, Others Slated to Drop on December 17

The Adidas planned launch of its NFT collection is a great way to contribute to the growth of the fast-budding metaverse evolution. German multinational corporation focused on apparel, Adidas AG (OTCMKTS: ADDYY) is set to launch its Non-Fungible Token (NFT) collection on Friday, December 17, a move that will further deepen its drive to become a prominent player in the fast-growing NFT ecosystem. As reported by The Verge, the company’s NFT Collection is themed Into the Metaverse and little information was shared about what it will look like.
Shore News Network

Adidas launches new share buyback

BERLIN (Reuters) – Adidas plans to buy back up to 4 billion euros ($4.54 billion) of its shares by 2025 and will also return the majority of the cash proceeds from the sale of Reebok, it said on Thursday. The German sportswear company said it will cancel most of...
hypebeast.com

Adidas Has Officially Entered the Metaverse

Originals has officially made its debut NFT collection, confirming its journey Into the Metaverse. In tandem with Web3, adidas has made its first NFT drop created with NFT pioneers Bored Ape Yacht Club, gmoney and the team behind PUNKS comic. Starting on December 17, the adidas NFTs called Into the Metaverse will be available for purchase and owners will then receive exclusive access to various adidas Originals experiences and products. With the NFTs acting as an access pass to in-virtual land experiences as well as free collaborative merchandise, owners will be able to access virtual wearables for the blockchain-based gaming world, The Sandbox. Physical products, which are co-branded with the aforementioned trio of collaborators, include a hoodie, tracksuit and gmoney’s iconic orange beanie. adidas also purchased a Bored Ape NFT named Indigo Hertz showing their commitment to the Metaverse community.
designboom.com

adidas announces its first NFT drop of digital and physical products

Earlier in december, adidas originals teased its entry to the metaverse, and now, the sportswear giant has announced its first NFT drop of digital and physical goods created in collaboration with bored ape yacht club, pixel vault’s PUNKS comic, and crypto investor gmoney. the NFTs will provide access to...
inputmag.com

How Adidas plans to rule the metaverse with Bored Ape Yacht Club and NFTs

The Bored Ape will now be decked out in stripes, as Adidas partners with the hottest NFT project of the moment for its first foray into the metaverse. On Friday, December 17, Adidas will release its first NFTs, which will be followed next year by wearable items for blockchain-based gaming and real-life apparel made available to purchase only for owners of its non-fungible tokens. To make the project a four-way partnership, Punks Comic has also released a digital book featuring new and existing characters — including Gmoney, an anonymous NFT collector and influencer who’s helped guide the sportswear giant into a new virtual space.
designboom.com

NIKE buys RTFKT, a virtual brand that makes metaverse-ready sneakers

NIKE moves into the metaverse with RTFKT acquisition. the latest news from the metaverse comes from sportswear giant NIKE and its recent acquisition of virtual sneaker designer RTFKT (pronounced ‘artifact’). no details of the deal have been disclosed but it likely signals NIKE’s next step in creating NFTs and other digital assets. the brand already holds a patent for blockchain-enabled digital shoes, filed in 2019.
aithority.com

New Partnership Formed to Develop an NFT Marketplace for Hotel Stays, and Travel-Related Products

Beowulf Blockchain, (Beowulf) the global leader in decentralized communications and data cloud network, and Crystal Bay Group (CBG), a well-known leader in tourism development and real estate in Vietnam, announced a new partnership to create an online NFT Marketplace for hotel stays and travel-related products. This partnership is underpinned by the joint vision of Beowulf and the CBG to facilitate high-powered technology initiatives toward building the next generation of the online travel marketplace on the blockchain in order to serve travelers across the globe even better at reduced costs.
designboom.com

super special sneakers are a modern take on a 1950s everyday shoe from czechoslovakia

Reviving a pair of classic sneakers from czechoslovakia. the super special trampky (sneakers) were born in the central modeling department in former czechoslovakia back in 1951. when mariel and hristo, founders of the ‘super special sneakers’ brand, came across the technical drawing of the iconic shoes in an old factory, they decided to bring them back to life. the company makes sure that the nostalgic footwear design is still produced on one of the oldest sneaker production lines and features the same great choice of materials. older than most mainstream brands, the revived ‘super special sneakers’ now celebrate their 70th anniversary with a new model.
