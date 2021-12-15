adidas leaps into the metaverse with new NFT partnerships

Originals has officially made its debut NFT collection, confirming its journey Into the Metaverse. In tandem with Web3, adidas has made its first NFT drop created with NFT pioneers Bored Ape Yacht Club, gmoney and the team behind PUNKS comic. Starting on December 17, the adidas NFTs called Into the Metaverse will be available for purchase and owners will then receive exclusive access to various adidas Originals experiences and products. With the NFTs acting as an access pass to in-virtual land experiences as well as free collaborative merchandise, owners will be able to access virtual wearables for the blockchain-based gaming world, The Sandbox. Physical products, which are co-branded with the aforementioned trio of collaborators, include a hoodie, tracksuit and gmoney’s iconic orange beanie. adidas also purchased a Bored Ape NFT named Indigo Hertz showing their commitment to the Metaverse community.

LIFESTYLE ・ 2 DAYS AGO