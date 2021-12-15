ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fashion icon Chanel chooses Indian-born Leena Nair as CEO

By KRUTIKA PATHI and ELAINE KURTENBACH, Associated Press, KRUTIKA PATHI and ELAINE KURTENBACH
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW DELHI (AP) — The luxury fashion house Chanel has chosen Leena Nair, an industry outsider from India and longtime executive at Unilever, to be its new CEO. Analysts say her hiring signals how the brand is accounting for changing consumer awareness of the industry’s environmental impact and the importance of...

