N.J. DOL selected for pilot program to improve unemployment system

By Linda Lindner
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Jersey is one of two states selected to participate in the Claimant Experience Pilot, a program aimed at modernizing and improving the unemployment insurance system. The program, which will begin early in 2022 in New Jersey and Arkansas, aims to improve a key part of the system: the initial...

KWQC

Iowa unemployment rate improves to 3.7%, ranks 19th in US

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The unemployment rate in Iowa fell sightly to 3.7% in November from 3.9% in October as jobs were added in food service, professional and business services, health care and construction. A strike at major employer John Deere affected unemployment statistics for the month, but...
IOWA STATE
New Jersey’s unemployment rate drops to 6.6%; adds jobs for 11th straight month

New Jersey Department of Labor & Workforce Development figures for November showed strong hiring, with 25,800 jobs added — and 76,000 jobs added over the last three months — according to preliminary estimates by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. New Jersey has now recovered 548,500 jobs, or about 76% of the number lost in March and April 2020 due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
ECONOMY
92.7 WOBM

NJ will help test out new system for unemployment benefits

New Jersey has been chosen as one of two states to help the federal government try out a new system of handling claims for and distributing unemployment benefits. Early next year, the Claimant Experience Pilot is expected to begin, ideally providing equitable and timely access to unemployment benefits, while rooting out fraud issues such as identity theft that have bogged down systems throughout the coronavirus pandemic, the New Jersey Department of Labor announced on Tuesday.
ECONOMY
Bills advancing in lame duck could bring more costs to N.J. businesses

In a “Defining Affordability” virtual media event Tuesday that spotlighted anti-business bills now moving in the Legislature, business leaders discussed current legislative efforts that buck the call to bring more affordability to New Jersey. On the media call, New Jersey Business & Industry Association CEO and President Michele...
INCOME TAX
northernvirginiamag.com

VA’s Unemployment Program Plagued By Understaffing, Outdated System, and Leadership Failures, Report Says

Virginia’s Unemployment Insurance program was plagued by understaffing, an outdated filing system, and leadership failures leading to major delays in residents receiving benefits over the last 18 months, a recent report has found. The report, authored by the Virginia General Assembly’s oversight agency JLARC and published November 8, is...
VIRGINIA STATE
N.J. records highest 1-day total of COVID cases (6,271) since Jan. 13

New Jersey health officials announced Thursday that there were 6,271 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the highest one-day total since Jan.13 — the peak of last winter’s surge, which came just weeks after vaccinations began. On Thursday, the state said there were 1,756 patients hospitalized Wednesday night with COVID-19...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Harmon, Montecalvo, Rusckowski inducted into N.J. Business Hall of Fame

John Harmon, Valerie Montecalvo and Steve Rusckowski joined a prestigious group of Laureate Legacies known for demonstrating business excellence and consistent community involvement throughout their professional lives when they were inducted into the New Jersey Business Hall of Fame earlier this month. Harmon is the founder and CEO of the...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
Maryland Adds 8,400 Jobs In November As Unemployment Rate Drops To 5.4 Percent

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland gained 8,400 jobs and the unemployment rate decreased to 5.4 percent in November, according to jobs and unemployment data the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics released Friday. This is the lowest unemployment rate since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a statement from the Maryland Department of Labor. In November, Maryland added jobs more than twice as fast as the rest of the country, according to the statement. The trade, transportation and utilities sector recovered all jobs lost due to the pandemic, and since the beginning of 2021, the state has added 91,000 jobs. The trade, transportation and utilities sector also had the largest increase of private sector jobs with 5,100, according to the statement. Other sectors with growth include: professional and business services with 2,500; mining, logging and construction with 1,500; manufacturing with 700; and other services with 500. The financial activities sector had a significant decrease of 2,100 jobs. Other sectors with decreases were: education and health services with 1,400; leisure and hospitality with 600 and information with 400.
MARYLAND STATE
Infinity BiologiX thrilled to be part of free at-home COVID test program

Infinity BiologiX CEO Robin Grimwood said she is thrilled the company has been selected to provide free at-home saliva tests for COVID-19 — a program that was announced earlier this week. IBX, which previously operated as RUCDR Infinite Biologics before spinning off from Rutgers University in August 2020, made...
PUBLIC HEALTH

