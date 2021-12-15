ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harley Davidson’s Electric Cycle Maker Becomes Its Own Company

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarley-Davidson’s electric motorcycle-maker is spinning-off into its own company. Harley-Davidson is announcing...

Motley Fool

Rivian Stock Is Now Down 45% From its Highs. Is the EV Upstart a Buy?

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) burst out of the gates following its much-anticipated initial public offering (IPO) on Nov. 10. In a matter of days, the electric vehicle maker's stock price soared as much as 130% from its IPO price of $78. Yet since that time, Rivian's shares have fallen back down to...
ECONOMY
Footwear News

Authentic Brands Group Partners With JD Group to Sell Reebok in 2,850 Stores

As 2022 gets closer, the strategy for Reebok’s revival is slowly coming into focus. Authentic Brands Group (ABG), the retail and marketing powerhouse that acquired Reebok from Adidas earlier this year, has announced a partnership with JD Group to distribute Reebok across thousands of stores in North America and Europe. Under the non-exclusive agreement, Reebok apparel and footwear will be available in more than 2,850 stores owned by JD, including JD, Finish Line, DTLR, Shoe Palace, Size?, Sprinter and SportZone as well as their associated e-commerce platforms. The new partnership is the latest detail to emerge regarding strategies for Reebok under ABG,...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Up Close: In Conversation with InfiniChains Co-Founder Jitesh Shetty

Up Close is Sourcing Journal’s regular check-in with industry executives to get their take on topics ranging from personal style to their company’s latest moves. In this Q&A, Jitesh Shetty, co-founder of InfiniChains, the company behind fashion traceability and collaboration platform Credible, discusses why the automotive industry sets an example in material tracking and how to go beyond greenwashing. Name: Jitesh Shetty Title: Co-founder Company: InfiniChains Inc Which other industry has the best handle on the supply chain? What can apparel learn? The automotive industry does really well with streamlining their supply chains, from the smallest bolt to a finished car. They do really well...
BUSINESS
manofmany.com

Does the Harley Davidson Sportster S Live Up to the Name?

There are a few models in the motorcycle world that bear a little more weight than others. Models that carry so much history, that the release of each evolution carries an enormous burden of both scrutiny and expectation. Similar to Porsche’s “911”, Harley Davidson’s “Sportster” brand, is one such iconic namesake. Not only is it the longest continuous line to rock the bar and shield, but it’s also always one of the longest in the entire motorcycle industry.
CARS
inputmag.com

Harley-Davidson's modular e-motorcycle platform may actually be affordable

Harley-Davidson announced this week that it will be spinning off its electric motorcycle division into a separate, publicly traded company called LiveWire, and the brand-new brand is already planning its next big drop: a series of electric motorcycles built on the Arrow drive system. These should ostensibly be significantly less expensive than Harley’s current electric offerings.
CARS
electrek.co

Harley-Davidson’s new middleweight electric motorcycle platform could finally drop prices

Harley-Davidson’s LiveWire engineers have been hard at work for years developing multiple platforms of electric motorcycles. The original Harley-Davidson LiveWire bike that morphed into the LiveWire One under H-D’s new sub-brand gave us our first look at a high-powered electric Harley, but the manufacturer’s Arrow platform for a second electric motorcycle pushes that technology further with a new middleweight design that is likely to be easier on riders’ wallets.
CARS
RideApart

Harley-Davidson Bets Big On LiveWire SPAC Merger And Electric Future

Back in May, 2021, Harley-Davidson first announced its plans to spin off its EV brand, LiveWire, into its own company. At the time, Dustin observed that “For LiveWire to be successful as an independent brand, Harley-Davidson will have to dedicate to making electric an integral part of its business. It won’t be an overnight success, but it will shape the Motor Company for years to come.”
BUSINESS
investorsobserver.com

Why Would Harley-Davidson (HOG) Spin-Off its Electric Motorcycle Division LiveWire?

Harley-Davidson (HOG) announced on Monday that it would be spinning off its electric motorcycle division, “LiveWire”, in a deal that would value LiveWire at a pro forma enterprise value of $1.77 billion. LiveWire will combine with AEA Bridges Impact Corporation (IMPX) and will assume the ticker handler “LVW”...
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

Why Harley-Davidson Stock Jumped 19.5% Today

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. What happened. Shares of motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson (...
ECONOMY
electrek.co

SONDORS claims its $5,000 Metacycle electric motorcycle outsold Zero and Harley-Davidson

Electric bike company SONDORS has claimed that its low-cost electric motorcycle is outselling the largest electric motorcycle manufacturers in the US: Zero Motorcycles and Harley-Davidson’s LiveWire. The SONDORS Metacycle was unveiled early this year, grabbing headlines around the world with its shockingly low $5,000 price tag. For comparison, Zero’s...
CARS
Biz Times

Harley’s LiveWire division will merge with SPAC to become publicly traded

Harley-Davidson Inc. plans to merge LiveWire, its electric motorcycle division, with AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. or ABIC, a special purpose acquisition corporation, in a deal that would make the brand the first publicly traded EV motorcycle company in the U.S. Harley will still retain 74% ownership of LiveWire and Jochen Zeitz,...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Harley-Davidson, Lucid, Arena, Apple Rise Premarket

Investing.com -- Stocks in focus in premarket trade on Monday, December 13rd. Please refresh for updates. Pfizer (NYSE: PFE ) stock rose 1.2% and BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX ) stock rose 3.9% after an Israeli study showed their Covid-19 vaccine booster provides good protection against severe illness from the Omicron variant. Pfizer has also agreed to acquire Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARNA ) in a $6.7 billion all-cash deal to expand its cancer and inflammatory disease treatment pipeline. Arena stock soared over 90%.
STOCKS
Business Insider

Only one of Harley-Davidson's electric bikes would qualify for a proposed tax credit. Here are 3 ways the 118-year-old company has committed to sustainability — and customer satisfaction.

Serial 1 is the first vertically integrated electric-bike brand from a transportation company. Only one of Serial 1's models is priced under $4,000, the limit for a proposed tax credit. Harley-Davidson spun Serial 1 off in 2020, but dealerships will sell e-bikes and offer services. Serial 1, the electric-bike company...
CARS
bizjournals

Booz Allen spins off its AI platform as its own company

It's the second such spinout creation in as many months for the McLean company. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
BUSINESS
Forbes

Which Stocks Are Better Than Harley-Davidson’s Stock?

We believe that there are other stocks that are currently better valued than Harley-Davidson’s stock (NYSE: HOG). HOG’s current price-to-operating income ratio (P/EBIT) of 15.2x is higher than levels of 13.1x for Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK), 12.9x for Paccar (NASDAQ: PCAR) and 4.8x for General Motors (NYSE: GM). These stocks have a lower valuation (P/EBIT) compared to Harley-Davidson, while most of them have seen better revenue and operating income growth. This disconnect between valuation and performance could mean that you are better off buying OSK, PCAR and GM vs. HOG stock. More specifically, we arrive at our conclusion by looking at historical trends in revenues, operating income, and P/EBIT for these companies. Our dashboard - Better Bet Than HOG Stock: Pay Less To Get More From Stocks OSK, PCAR, GM - has more details – parts of which are summarized below.
MARKETS

