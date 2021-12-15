Harley Davidson’s Electric Cycle Maker Becomes Its Own Company

We believe that there are other stocks that are currently better valued than Harley-Davidson’s stock (NYSE: HOG). HOG’s current price-to-operating income ratio (P/EBIT) of 15.2x is higher than levels of 13.1x for Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK), 12.9x for Paccar (NASDAQ: PCAR) and 4.8x for General Motors (NYSE: GM). These stocks have a lower valuation (P/EBIT) compared to Harley-Davidson, while most of them have seen better revenue and operating income growth. This disconnect between valuation and performance could mean that you are better off buying OSK, PCAR and GM vs. HOG stock. More specifically, we arrive at our conclusion by looking at historical trends in revenues, operating income, and P/EBIT for these companies. Our dashboard - Better Bet Than HOG Stock: Pay Less To Get More From Stocks OSK, PCAR, GM - has more details – parts of which are summarized below.

MARKETS ・ 11 DAYS AGO