Avison Young hired Eric Stone as principal & regional director of real estate management services, the Morristown-based firm announced Monday. Stone brings over 30 years of commercial real estate experience to Avison Young, having worked for a variety of noteworthy institutional and third-party management firms overseeing property management efforts across the Northeast region. He will be based out of the firm’s New Jersey office and will be responsible for leading and growing Avison Young’s REMS service line across New Jersey, Philadelphia, Long Island and Fairfield and Westchester counties. He will also focus on expanding efforts in Boston.

MORRISTOWN, NJ ・ 6 DAYS AGO