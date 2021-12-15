ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Texas Longhorns Early Signing Day Live Tracker

By Matt Galatzan
LonghornCountry
LonghornCountry
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BfvWK_0dNNcLhT00

AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns will head into Wednesday's Early Signing Period with substantial momentum at their backs, and a host of possible additions still in play.

Through the last two months, Texas has managed to make up some much-needed ground at key positions as well, particularly in the trenches, where they currently hold 13 commitments between the offensive and defensive lines, including three members of the SI-99 rankings.

Texas is also still in play for a handful of players who plan to sign in February, including the nation's top interior offensive lineman, Devon Campbell of Arlington Bowie.

So who will end up a Longhorn by the time the Early signing period closes?

Check below for the latest up-to-the-minute updates on signings as they come in:

* = SI 99 Member

Uncommitted Targets

DB Denver Harris*

Status: Announcing Saturday

OL Earnest Greene

Status:

OL Kam Dewberry*

Status: Signed - Texas A&M

RB Terence Gibbs

Status:

OL Malik Agbo

Status: Signed - Texas

WR Savion Red

Status: Signed - Texas

DB Xavion Brice

Status: Signed - Texas

WR Armani Winfield

Status: Signed - Baylor

DB Larry Turner-Gooden

Status:

WR Shazz Preston *

Status: Signed - Alabama

DB Jacoby Matthews* (February)

Status: Signing In February

LB Harold Perkins* (February)

Status: Signing In February

OL Devon Campbell* (February)

Status: Signing In February

Committed Targets

QB Maalik Murphy*

Status: Signed - Texas

QB Quinn Ewers

Status: Signed - Texas

RB Jaydon Blue*

Status: Signed - Texas

RB Jamarion Miller

Status: Signed - Alabama

WR Evan Stewart*

Status:

WR Brenen Thompson

Status: Signed - Texas

Sarkisian Solidifies Top-Five Recruiting Class For 2022

After 5-7 first season at Texas, Sarkisian nabs one of nation's top recruiting classes

3 hours ago

Elite OT Malik Agbo Becomes Latest Addition In Longhorns OL Surge

Malik Agbo is the latest elite offensive line talent to sign to the Texas Longhorns

6 hours ago

Former Texas Commit Armani Winfield Signs With Longhorns Big 12 Rival

The former Longhorns commit will now lineup against the Texas next season

6 hours ago

OL Kelvin Banks*

Status: Signed - Texas

OL Cameron Williams

Status: Signed - Texas

OL Neto Umelozulu

Status: Signed - Texas

OL Cole Hutson

Status: Signed - Texas

OL Connor Robertson

Status: Signed - Texas

DL Derrick Brown

Status: Signed - Texas

DL J'Mond Tapp*

Status: Signed - Texas

DL Zac Swanson

Status: Signed - Texas

DL Anthony Jones

Status: Signed - Oregon

DL Ethan Burke

Status: Signed - Texas

DL Justice Finkley*

Status: Signed - Texas

DL Jaray Bledsoe

Status: Signed - Texas

DL Kristopher Ross

Status: Signed - Texas

DL Aaron Bryant

Status: Signed - Texas

LB Trevell Johnson

Status: Signed - Texas

DB Bryan Allen Jr.

Status: Signed - Texas

DB Terrance Brooks

Status: Signed - Texas

DB Austin Jordan

Status: Signed - Texas

DB Jaylon Guilbeau

Status: Signed - Texas

DB Ronald Lewis

Status:

DB Bryce Anderson*

Status: Signed - Texas A&M

DB Julian Humphrey*

Status: Signed - Georgia

K Will Stoner

Status: Signed - Texas

LS Lance St. Louis

Status: Signed - Texas

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
LonghornCountry

Top Texas Target Denver Harris Makes Decision

AUSTIN -- The Longhorns had a successful early signing day and filled various positions in their 2022 class with elite prospects. On Saturday, North Shore (Houston, TX) defensive back Denver Harris, who was one of the Texas staff's most coveted targets, committed to the Texas A&M Aggies. This commitment comes...
TEXAS STATE
LonghornCountry

Texas QB Casey Thompson Entered Transfer Portal

AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns will have a new starting quarterback in 2022. Junior Casey Thompson officially entered the transfer portal Friday. The news was first reported by The Athletic and later confirmed by Sports Illustrated. Thompson led the Longhorns on a three-game win streak after taking over for the...
TEXAS STATE
LonghornCountry

Meet Your 2022 Texas Football Early Enrollees

On Wednesday, Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns had a very successful Early Signing Day. The Longhorns signed 26 players, boosting their 2022 recruiting class to No. 5 in the nation. Some recruits, including Devon Campbell, Omari Abor, and Jacoby Matthews are waiting until the late signing period (February 3).
COLLEGE SPORTS
LonghornCountry

Report: TCU's Patterson Officially To Texas?

Gary Patterson wants to coach again and Texas needs help defensively. Who says no to a deal like this?. As of now, not Patterson. According to reports from 247Sports, Patterson met with Texas defensive coordinator Pete Kwitkowski Thursday to discuss joining the staff in 2022. Patterson was considered a hot name this offseason to be in the running for another program after over two decades with TCU.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, TX
Austin, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
City
Austin, TX
LonghornCountry

How Big is Recruiting, NIL Making Texas' Offensive Line's Future?

Kelvin Banks. Malik Agbo. Neto Umeozulu. Cole Hutson. Cameron Williams. Connor Robertson. Texas invested plenty of time this recruiting cycle updating its offensive line. All of those players signed or committed to Texas on Wednesday. Banks was SI All-American’s No. 2 tackle. The rest come from high-quality high school programs, most of which are based in Texas.
TEXAS STATE
LonghornCountry

Texas Avoided An Urban Meyer Nightmare

Urban Meyer might still be coaching entering January. He wouldn't be losing in December, but piling up wins prior to bowl season. Heck, maybe he's preparing for a New Year's Six Bowl and fans in Austin are wondering how they lucked into grabbing a three-time national champion. That's what Texas...
AUSTIN, TX
LonghornCountry

The Longhorns Have Found A Running Back's Coach

Longhorns found their replacement for Stan Drayton at running backs coach. Texas Football secures 11 early enrollees for the 2022 class. After two years with the Yellow Jackets, Choice joined the USC Trojans coaching staff in 2021. With the hiring of Lincoln Riley, the USC staff has been shaken up, prompting Choice's decision to head to Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
LonghornCountry

LonghornCountry

Austin, TX
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
169K+
Views
ABOUT

LonghornCountry is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of University of Texas athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy