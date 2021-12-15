Texas Longhorns Early Signing Day Live Tracker

AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns will head into Wednesday's Early Signing Period with substantial momentum at their backs, and a host of possible additions still in play.

Through the last two months, Texas has managed to make up some much-needed ground at key positions as well, particularly in the trenches, where they currently hold 13 commitments between the offensive and defensive lines, including three members of the SI-99 rankings.

Texas is also still in play for a handful of players who plan to sign in February, including the nation's top interior offensive lineman, Devon Campbell of Arlington Bowie.

So who will end up a Longhorn by the time the Early signing period closes?

Check below for the latest up-to-the-minute updates on signings as they come in:

* = SI 99 Member

Uncommitted Targets

DB Denver Harris*

Status: Announcing Saturday

OL Earnest Greene

Status:

OL Kam Dewberry*

Status: Signed - Texas A&M

RB Terence Gibbs

Status:

OL Malik Agbo

Status: Signed - Texas

WR Savion Red

Status: Signed - Texas

DB Xavion Brice

Status: Signed - Texas

WR Armani Winfield

Status: Signed - Baylor

DB Larry Turner-Gooden

Status:

WR Shazz Preston *

Status: Signed - Alabama

DB Jacoby Matthews* (February)

Status: Signing In February

LB Harold Perkins* (February)

Status: Signing In February

OL Devon Campbell* (February)

Status: Signing In February

Committed Targets

QB Maalik Murphy*

Status: Signed - Texas

QB Quinn Ewers

Status: Signed - Texas

RB Jaydon Blue*

Status: Signed - Texas

RB Jamarion Miller

Status: Signed - Alabama

WR Evan Stewart*

Status:

WR Brenen Thompson

Status: Signed - Texas

OL Kelvin Banks*

Status: Signed - Texas

OL Cameron Williams

Status: Signed - Texas

OL Neto Umelozulu

Status: Signed - Texas

OL Cole Hutson

Status: Signed - Texas

OL Connor Robertson

Status: Signed - Texas

DL Derrick Brown

Status: Signed - Texas

DL J'Mond Tapp*

Status: Signed - Texas

DL Zac Swanson

Status: Signed - Texas

DL Anthony Jones

Status: Signed - Oregon

DL Ethan Burke

Status: Signed - Texas

DL Justice Finkley*

Status: Signed - Texas

DL Jaray Bledsoe

Status: Signed - Texas

DL Kristopher Ross

Status: Signed - Texas

DL Aaron Bryant

Status: Signed - Texas

LB Trevell Johnson

Status: Signed - Texas

DB Bryan Allen Jr.

Status: Signed - Texas

DB Terrance Brooks

Status: Signed - Texas

DB Austin Jordan

Status: Signed - Texas

DB Jaylon Guilbeau

Status: Signed - Texas

DB Ronald Lewis

Status:

DB Bryce Anderson*

Status: Signed - Texas A&M

DB Julian Humphrey*

Status: Signed - Georgia

K Will Stoner

Status: Signed - Texas

LS Lance St. Louis

Status: Signed - Texas

