Religion

Asbury United Methodist Festival of Christmas Carols

KLFY.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Asbury Choir and Orchestra will be hosting a Festival of Christmas...

www.klfy.com

Times News

Victorian Carolers at Tamaqua Festival

Victorian carolers entertain Saturday night at a crowded, old-fashioned Christmas Market at Tink’s Antiques, 28 S. Railroad St., Tamaqua, part of the Tamaqua Spirit of Christmas Festival. From left: Jonathan Michael, Kathi Deutsch Charles, Kandy Kraemer and Kelly Surotchak. See more from Tamaqua festivities on Page 3. DONALD R. SERFASS/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
TAMAQUA, PA
MBoroVoice

A Christmas Carol: by the Ghosts of Redemption

Many of us are familiar with, The Christmas Carol, a timeless and endearing story by Charles Dickens. But one thing we may not be aware of, are the prominent themes of the book, like loss and renewal – themes that were born out of Dickens own childhood. Charles Dickens...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Garden City News

Cathedral to host Festival of Lessons & Carols

The Cathedral of the Incarnation will host its annual Festival of Lessons & Carols on Sunday, December 19th at 4:00 pm. This service, one of the highlights of the season, returns to its traditional form after last year, when it was necessary to abbreviate it somewhat. Lessons and Carols originated...
RELIGION
allclassical.org

Festival of Carols

Join us on the radio December 22 – 25, 2021, for All Classical Portland’s annual Festival of Carols, four days of cherished seasonal music from diverse cultures around the world. Enjoy beloved Christmastime classics, including excerpts from Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker and Handel’s Messiah, alongside new releases, and all-time favorite carols.
PORTLAND, OR
The Brunswick News

Christmas Carol returns to stage

Sophia Sobala stretched out her arms, twirling around the lobby of the Ritz Theatre. The tiny thespian was entirely relaxed before one of the final rehearsals before taking the stage in this year’s rendition of “A Christmas Carol.”. But Sophia wasn’t nervous in the least and has worked...
PERFORMING ARTS
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Christmas
Kilgore News Herald

Schroer: Christmas carol conundrums

I love Christmas carols. Last night, as I put up our Christmas tree, Bing Crosby and I performed our annual concert of duets to such classic carols as “Silent Night,” “Jingle Bells” and of course, “White Christmas.”. I’ve been singing Christmas carols since I was...
RELIGION
hometownheadlines.com

Spring Creek Baptist Church offers ‘A Night in Bethlehem’ drive-through Nativity this Thursday-Sunday. Darlington’s 38th Annual Service of Lessons & Carols set for Sunday. Trinity United Methodist’s live manger scene is Dec. 22-24.

Spring Creek Baptist Church’s ‘A Night in Bethlehem’ returns this Thursday through Sunday, a drive-through event at the Chulio Road church. Darlington School will officially welcome the holidays this year with the 38th Annual Service of Lessons & Carols, which returns to Morris Chapel on Sunday, Dec. 12, at 7 p.m. The free event is open to the public and sponsored by the Darlington “Y” Cabinet, and will be led primarily by members of the student body.
BETHLEHEM, GA
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Picture This: Tunnel United Methodist’s Living Nativity

Cars started lining up early as the Tunnel United Methodist Church held their live nativity Saturday night. Visitors were treated to several stations which showed different parts of the story of Jesus’ birth, including the innkeeper’s wife, the shepherds and the wise men. Mary, portrayed by Faith Weyant, and Joseph, portrayed by Seth Coffman, were in the stable with live animals such as donkeys, goats and sheep from Pampered Pets Petting Zoo. (Photo by Michele Newbanks)
RELIGION
timespub.com

Spotlight: Yardley United Methodist Church

World-renowned Newman and Oltman Guitar Duo will be guest musicians at a special worship service at Yardley United Methodist Church on Sunday, December 12th at 9:00am. This classical guitar duo’s phenomenal musicianship and innovative programming has placed them solidly at the top of their field. Their concert tours have taken them to world cultural capitals and premiere venues across five continents, the Caribbean, and South Pacific. They have performed at Carnegie Hall, aboard the Queen Elizabeth II, and at the Grand Canyon, and have collaborated with such diverse artists as composer/conductor Marvin Hamlisch and the Pittsburgh Symphony Pops, mezzo-soprano Frederica von Stade, and the ETHEL, Calder, and Turtle Island string quartets.
YARDLEY, PA
L'Observateur

Quinn Minute – Christmas Carol

One of my favorite stories is “A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens. How many other tales feature a miser, four ghosts, tombstones, and a goose?. Actually, before I read this story, I thought it was about somebody named Carol. See, I once had a girlfriend I called Christmas Carol, because we broke up every December.
RELIGION
culturemap.com

Chapelwood United Methodist Church presents Carols & Keyboards

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Now in its sixth year, Carols and Keyboards will celebrate the love of Christ and Christmas with music composed by Grammy and Dove Award-winning composers befitting nine keyboardists, four concert grand pianos, vocal soloists, the Chancel Choir, and a pipe organ.
HOUSTON, TX
Kilgore News Herald

Wesley United Methodist Church Making a Difference in Wiping Out Hunger

On Saturday, December 4, 2021, Our Daily Bread Food Pantry honored Wesley United Methodist Church for their community support to help wipe out hunger in the community. Reverend Bill Fisackerly, lead Pastor for Wesley, accepted the “Hunger Heroes of Distinction” award. Reverend Bill Fisackerly comes from a long...
CHARITIES

