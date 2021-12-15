Asbury United Methodist Festival of Christmas Carols

World-renowned Newman and Oltman Guitar Duo will be guest musicians at a special worship service at Yardley United Methodist Church on Sunday, December 12th at 9:00am. This classical guitar duo’s phenomenal musicianship and innovative programming has placed them solidly at the top of their field. Their concert tours have taken them to world cultural capitals and premiere venues across five continents, the Caribbean, and South Pacific. They have performed at Carnegie Hall, aboard the Queen Elizabeth II, and at the Grand Canyon, and have collaborated with such diverse artists as composer/conductor Marvin Hamlisch and the Pittsburgh Symphony Pops, mezzo-soprano Frederica von Stade, and the ETHEL, Calder, and Turtle Island string quartets.

