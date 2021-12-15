ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Soccer-Real Madrid’s Modric and Marcelo test positive for COVID-19

By Syndicated Content
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Real Madrid players Luka Modric and Marcelo have tested positive for COVID-19, the LaLiga club said in a statement on Wednesday. Real did not say if...

Valdosta Daily Times

After virus outbreak, Real Madrid hosts Cádiz without Modric

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Real Madrid may have run into its toughest opponent of the season: COVID-19. Both Luka Modric and Marcelo have tested positive for virus, and Spanish media reported that Madrid is worried that the outbreak could have spread among its squad. A day after Madrid made...
The Independent

Premier League resists calls to suspend weekend games despite coronavirus issues

The Premier League resisted calls to suspend all matches this weekend after postponing five fixtures due to coronavirus outbreaks.Manchester United’s match against Brighton on Saturday was the first to be called off due to Covid-19 issues before a further four games followed suit.Southampton’s game with Brentford Crystal Palace’s visit to Watford, West Ham’s clash with Norwich, and Sunday’s meeting between Everton and Leicester at Goodison Park also need to be rearranged.The #PL Board has postponed a further four matches due to be played this weekend because of an increase in positive COVID-19 casesFull details: https://t.co/9rUcsajUAj#SOUBRE | #WATCRY | #WHUNOR...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sporting News

Why Arsenal's Aubameyang was stripped of captain's armband by Mikel Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has taken a strong and decisive measure by removing striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from the club captaincy after his 'latest disciplinary breach.'. The club announced the decision on Dec. 14, with the breach cited as the reason for the decision. The Gabon international was previously dropped by...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sports
Soccer-Sweden cancel January training camp, friendly over COVID concerns

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – The Swedish Football Association (SvFF) has announced that it is cancelling the planned camps for its international teams in January and a proposed friendly with Finland due to concerns about the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The Swedish men’s team usually gathers a squad of Scandinavian-based...
SOCCER
Soccer-UEFA in no mood for compromise with FIFA over World Cup plan

MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) – FIFA will hold a global summit next week to discuss their plans for holding the World Cup every two years but their biggest opponent, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin, shows no sign of backing down. Ceferin said his organisation had no agreed strategy for Monday’s meeting,...
UEFA
Soccer-COVID still hampering De Bruyne despite midweek double

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Kevin De Bruyne says he is still feeling the after-effects of COVID-19, even after scoring twice for Manchester City in their Premier League thrashing of Leeds United on Tuesday. De Bruyne says he is not yet back to his best after testing positive for the coronavirus...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Soccer-British sports minister urges reluctant players to get COVID-19 vaccine

(Reuters) – British sports minister Nigel Huddleston has urged footballers who do not intend to get the COVID-19 vaccine to “overcome their reluctance” because it is their social responsibility. With games being postponed due to COVID outbreaks at several clubs, the English Football League (EFL), which governs...
UEFA
The Independent

Premier League managers to discuss Covid-19 crisis at Monday meeting

Premier League managers will convene on Monday to discuss the Covid-19 crisis engulfing the competition, with Newcastle boss Eddie Howe saying the top flight’s integrity is on a knife edge.Five of this weekend’s 10 scheduled matches have already been postponed due to positive Covid tests, and Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard revealed a meeting was being organised by the league early next week to tackle the club bosses’ “concerns and unanswered questions”, in particular around the criteria used by the Premier League board to grant approval to a postponement.Magpies manager Howe is worried the incomplete fixture list makes the league...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Soccer-Difficult to prepare for Spurs due to COVID uncertainty, says Klopp

LIVERPOOL, England (Reuters) – Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said on Friday that it was too difficult to prepare for Sunday’s Premier League game at Tottenham Hotspur given the uncertainty around the opposition due to the COVID-19 outbreak in their squad. Liverpool, who strolled past Newcastle United on Thursday,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Sporting world battles surging Covid cases

The coronavirus is once again disrupting global sport, forcing the cancellation of English Premier League matches and the scrapping of a one-day cricket series. AFP Sport looks at the state of play around the world as authorities scramble to cope with the surging pandemic. -- Five of the 10 Premier League matches scheduled for this weekend are off. The clubs are due to meet on Monday to discuss the crisis, with differences emerging over whether to temporarily halt the season as a firebreaker for infections or to carry on. Brentford manager Thomas Frank has called for a "circuit break" as positive tests multiply during the busiest time in the English football calendar. Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said it could soon become impossible to maintain the schedule as squads become over-stretched by Covid absences and injuries. -- Morocco coach Vahid Halilhodzic has expressed his fear that the already-delayed Africa Cup of Nations, due to kick off in Cameroon next month, could be called off due to the renewed threat of Covid-19 and the possibility that European clubs might not release players for the tournament.
NFL
Soccer-Inter terminate Eriksen’s contract – club statement

(Reuters) – The Italian Serie A club Inter Milan said on Friday that it had terminated midfielder Christian Eriksen’s contract after the Denmark international was suspended from playing because of cardiac device. Eriksen, 29, has not played since suffering a cardiac arrest during Denmark’s opening game of the...
UEFA
Soccer-Mueller scores in 400th game as Bayern crush Wolfsburg

MUNICH, Germany (Reuters) – Bayern Munich’s Thomas Mueller celebrated his 400th Bundesliga appearance with a goal and an assist as the champions crushed VfL Wolfsburg 4-0 on Friday to go into the winter break with a nine-point lead at the top of the standings. Top scorer Robert Lewandowski...
SOCCER

