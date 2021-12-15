ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Construction

Phase two of The Mint under way, targets 2023

By rahwayrising@gmail.com
rahwayrising.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 108-unit second phase of a two-building development downtown has begun construction with a completion timeline of 2023. Support local news – become a Patron of RahwayRising.com or make a one-time contribution via PayPal. Dornoch II, also referred to as Phase 2 of The Mint, received footings and...

www.rahwayrising.com

