Phase two of The Mint under way, targets 2023

The Washington City Council continues efforts to bring more available housing to the community with action taken during a special meeting this week. The council approved setting a public hearing for December 21st on the plans, specifications, estimate of cost and form of contract for phase two of the NLW subdivision, located south of East Tyler Street near South 12th Avenue. The city then plans to receive sealed bids for the project by 11 a.m. January 13th. Phase two will add 12 lots to the area directly behind phase one, consisting of seven single-family and five multi-family lots. Phase one consists of nine lots, which were sold to Matnic, LLC. this past March through an agreement to have all of them full within 36 months. The city expects the phase two infrastructure to be completed by June 30th, 2022.

WASHINGTON, IA ・ 14 DAYS AGO