ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Gehlen’s Defense Shines in Dominant Win Over Harris-Lake Park

By Klem Web Team
KLEM
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Gehlen Catholic girls had a fun night on Tuesday night taking down Harris-Lake Park 68-18. The Jays enjoyed the win and enjoyed the fact that they snapped a five-game losing streak dating back...

klem1410.com

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Northern Illinois gets stuffed on laughable 4th down trick play

The Northern Illinois Huskies tried to get a bit too cute late in Friday’s Cure Bowl, and it cost them dearly. The Huskies and Coastal Carolina Chanticleers were locked in a shootout in the fourth quarter of Friday’s game, with Northern Illinois clinging to a 41-39 lead with about seven minutes to go. Facing 4th and 1, the Huskies understandably did not want to trust their defense at this stage, and decided to go for it from their own 34-yard line.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jays#Gehlen Catholic#Hartley Melvin Sanborn
williamsonherald.com

Hoops: Ravenwood shines in win over Admirals

BRENTWOOD – The new alignments haven’t interrupted an old rivalry. The Ravenwood High School boys basketball team still gets fired up about facing Franklin — and certainly fired up about beating them. “It’s still Franklin — so it’s always going to be a big game,” said Ravenwood...
BRENTWOOD, TN
The Trussville Tribune

Leeds rides second-half comeback to beat Hewitt-Trussville

By Bobby Mathews, Sports Editor LEEDS — The Green Wave used a second-half comeback with timely three-pointers from Jamal Jordan and Tanner Chambers to hold off Hewitt-Trussville 67-62 here Thursday night, December 16. For Hewitt-Trussville, it was the second time in three games that the Huskies saw a second-half lead evaporate. “We didn’t come out […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
Daily Times

Heritage continues defensive dominance in win over rival William Blount

Offense comes and goes but defense never wavers. It is a simple message that Heritage coach Rick Howard recites to his team endlessly, and on Friday he was proven right. The Lady Mountaineers were not crisp offensively, but it hardly mattered. Heritage swarmed William Blount for four quarters en route to a 49-33 victory to open District 4-4A play inside Marvin L. Boring Gymnasium.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Columbia County Spotlight

Scappoose hustles to 75-63 boys basketball win over Century

The visiting Indians dominate the Jaguars on the boards and pull away late in nonleague win in Hillsboro.No players, no problem. Playing without one of their key contributors, Lukas McNabb, the 5A Scappoose boys basketball team travelled to 6A Century and defeated the Jaguars 75-63 Friday night, Dec. 17, at Century High School. Junior post Skyler Schmidt led the Indians with 31 points and 10 rebounds, while senior Malcolm Harrison chipped-in 22 points to go along with 12 boards. But beyond the stat sheet it was their effort and overall gritty nature that propelled the visiting Indians to ultimately pull...
SCAPPOOSE, OR
ClutchPoints

Hornets’ LaMelo Ball, Miles Bridges react to Damian Lillard’s 43-point eruption

The Charlotte Hornets fell to the Portland Trail Blazers, 125-116 on Friday night. The Hornets came out flat in the first half on both sides of the ball. They gave up 81 points at halftime and pretty much set themselves up for an uphill battle for the rest of the game. Unfortunately for the Hornets, Damian Lillard found his rhythm again, dropping a season-high 43 points after struggling to find his shot all season long. As anyone can imagine, James Borrego was not pleased with his team’s first-half performance.
NBA
theunionstar.com

Colonels dominant in win over Statesmen

The Altavista boys basketball team put on quite a show for the home crowd on Thursday night, easily defeating Randolph-Henry 78-25 in high school hoops action. The Statesmen (1-2) started the game with a deep three-pointer for their only lead of the evening, as the Colonels then embarked on an epic 34-0 run spear-headed by their full court pressure. They forced numerous turnovers that led to frequent baskets for the home team. Junior point guard Ryan Hart scored all 22 of his points in the first half. He also finished with 5 steals. Teammate Stuart Hunt knocked down four from beyond the arc to help send Altavista into halftime with a commanding 50-16 advantage.
ALTAVISTA, VA
WNCT

Moore, Banchero lead No. 2 Duke past Appalachian State, 92-67

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Wendell Moore Jr. scored 21 points as No. 2 Duke pulled away for a 92-67 victory over Appalachian State on Thursday night. Moore made 8 of 11 shots and had five rebounds and six assists. Paolo Banchero scored 16 points, AJ Griffin and Trevor Keels had 11 apiece and Jeremy Roach […]
DURHAM, NC
Four States Home Page

Lions bounce back with dominant win over Lincoln

JOPLIN, MO. — After suffering their first conference loss on Thursday to Central Missouri, the Missouri Southern women’s basketball team was looking to get things back on track Saturday against Lincoln and head into the Christmas break on a high note. The game was all Lions from start to finish as they got the 103-58 […]
LINCOLN, MO
Atlantic City Press

EHT opens season with dominant win over Lower

The Egg Harbor Township High School boys basketball team opened its season with a 76-47 win over Lower Cape May Regional on Friday. Carlos Lopez scored a game-high 31 points and made four three pointers for the Eagles (1-0), ranked No. 3 in The Press Elite 11. DJ Germann scored 16 points. Isaiah Glenn scored 11. Anthony Colon (eight), Jay-Nelly Reyes (six), Ruben Rodriguez (two), Peyton Smith (one) and Aaron Bullock (one) also scored for EHT.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
watchstadium.com

Virginia Forward Jayden Gardner Magnificent Against The Knights

UVA newcomer Jayden Gardner was magnificent from the start of Virginia’s 82-49 win over Fairleigh Dickinson, scoring 18 of his game-high 29 points in the first half. Gardner made 14-of-18 shots from the floor and grabbed 6 rebounds while playing just 28 minutes in the win. Check out the best plays from Gardner’s amazing performance […]
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy