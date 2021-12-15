Gehlen’s Defense Shines in Dominant Win Over Harris-Lake Park

The Altavista boys basketball team put on quite a show for the home crowd on Thursday night, easily defeating Randolph-Henry 78-25 in high school hoops action. The Statesmen (1-2) started the game with a deep three-pointer for their only lead of the evening, as the Colonels then embarked on an epic 34-0 run spear-headed by their full court pressure. They forced numerous turnovers that led to frequent baskets for the home team. Junior point guard Ryan Hart scored all 22 of his points in the first half. He also finished with 5 steals. Teammate Stuart Hunt knocked down four from beyond the arc to help send Altavista into halftime with a commanding 50-16 advantage.

