LastPass password manager once again becoming stand-alone company

By Julian Horsey
 5 days ago
LastPass the excellent password manager that was acquired by LogMeIn back in 2015, is set to become a stand-alone company once again according to an article published to the official LastPass Blog this week. Bill Wagner President & CEO, LogMeIn explained that the password manager would become an independent...

