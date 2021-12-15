LastPass password manager once again becoming stand-alone company

Have you ever stopped to consider just how many digital accounts you have that require passwords? If you’re like many, you’re using some fairly poor passwords, or even worse, the same password for all accounts, which we all know is a no-no. But it’s a lot of work to manage, remember, and create new passwords, pins, and security details, and yet, the longer the password the more difficult it is to crack, and the safer it is. That is why so many see the next best solution to single password use as writing their passwords down on sticky notes or notepads and storing them somewhere safe. While a wall collage of post-it notes, in varying colors and meticulous design, can be beautiful, it defeats the purpose of using passwords since those passwords are always visible to anyone you have shared your office with. Enter digital password management by RoboForm. While you will be left to redecorate your post-it wall, this password manager will bring a degree of security and beauty to your organizing that you never realized you have been missing.

