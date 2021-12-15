ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS Trailer Leaks Online - Here's A Breakdown Of What Happens!

Cover picture for the articleWARNING: Potential SPOILERS for Spider-Man: No Way Home follow!. Well, that didn't take long. Earlier this week, there were reports that the first trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness would be here sooner than many of us expected, and it turns out - this is your FINAL spoiler...

Inside the Magic

New Captain Marvel Actress Speaks Out After the MCU Replaced Brie Larson

Marvel’s canon animated series, What If…?, debuted in August, bringing with it a massive cast of fan-favorite heroes and villains from Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, despite many names returning to voice their animated counterparts, a handful of characters were recast with new performers for the television show, and...
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Benedict Cumberbatch “Refused to Speak” to Fellow Marvel Star on Netflix Set

Although Benedict Cumberbatch — who plays Doctor Stephen Strange in Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe — and Kirsten Dunst — who portrayed Mary Jane Watson in the Spider-Man trilogy that released between 2002 and 2007 — have never been in a Marvel movie together (yet), they are acting together in an upcoming Netflix project entitled The Power of the Dog.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel Studios Head Reveals Why Old Spider-Man Villains Are Returning In No Way Home

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) will square off against villains from the franchise's past -- but not against ones he has seen before. In about a month, Spider-Man will battle the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe, Spider-Man), Dr. Octopus (Alfred Molina, Spider-Man 2), Electro (Jamie Foxx, The Amazing Spider-Man 2), and more. The villains are coming from the five Spider-Man theatrical movies released prior to Holland's first, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige said during a recent interview that the decision was a pretty simple one.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Tom Holland Reveals Jon Bernthal Smacked Him in the Face While Filming a Movie

Spider-Man: No Way Home is hitting theaters next week, which means Tom Holland has been busy promoting the threequel. Thie week, the actor known for playing Peter Parker paid a visit to Hot Ones where he ate a bunch of spicy wings while talking about his career history and even recreated that famous Paul Rudd meme. He also spoke about making the movie Pilgrimage with another Marvel star, Jon Bernthal, and shared a hilarious set story.
MOVIES
Sam Raimi
Inside the Magic

Tom Holland and Girlfriend Zendaya Have a Problem Filming Together, Star Reveals

The next installment in Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man franchise is, perhaps, one of the most anticipated films of all time. With expectations, anticipation, and spoilers running rampant in the Marvel fandom, the new movie from director Jon Watts has a lot to live up to when it exclusively hits theaters on December 17, 2021.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man Actor Tom Holland Speaks Out on Replacing Robert Downey Jr. in the Marvel Universe

When Avengers: Endgame was released back in 2019, it ended with Iron Man/Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) dying and Captain America/Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) growing old, which has left fans of the MCU wondering who will lead the Avengers in the future. In a recent interview with GQ, Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo named Spider-Man star Tom Holland the new face of the MCU. "Tom is stepping into the role that Robert Downey once occupied for Marvel, which is the favorite character, and in a lot of ways the soul of the Marvel universe," Russo said. During another recent interview on Josh Wilding's YouTube channel, Holland addressed Russo's comments.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Tom Holland Reacts to Being Named Robert Downey Jr.'s MCU Replacement

Joe Russo anointed the Spider-Man actor as Iron Man's true successor. Robert Downey Jr.'s farewell to the Marvel Cinematic Universe is still a tough pill to swallow for many fans of the billion-dollar franchise, myself included but there's also no doubt in everyone's mind that the MCU is also in the process of finding the next guy who will lead the franchise into the next decade. It's long been debated by Marvel fans which hero should replace Tony Stark not only as the de facto leader of the Avengers but also as the face of the franchise with names like Doctor Strange and Captain Marvel all being part of the conversation.
MOVIES
#Doctor Strange#Madness#Multiverse#The First Avenger
The Hollywood Reporter

How ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Pulled Off Something “Entirely Unique”

In 2015, Tom Holland was put through the wringer to land the role of Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War. “There were six or seven auditions and callbacks and work sessions and screen tests,” recalls casting director Sarah Finn. “By the time he came in for his final screen test, he knew it and we knew it. We felt it.” Six years (and a few Avengers films) later, Holland is poised to unveil his sixth and most ambitious appearance as the wallcrawler with Spider-Man: No Way Home. The film, opening Dec. 17, combines three generations of Spider-Man movies. It includes previous villains...
MOVIES
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME Promo Sees Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin Issue A Dire Warning To Peter Parker

Despite Doctor Octopus being the focal point of Spider-Man: No Way Home trailers, it's seemingy become clear in recent weeks that Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin is the movie's lead villain. We've actually seen very little of what the Spider-Man baddie will be getting up to, though this new promo does tease what could be a deadly confrontation between Norman Osborn and Peter Parker.
MOVIES
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME Star Tom Holland Talks Being Inspired By Tobey Maguire & Andrew Garfield (Exclusive)

Since before the title for Spider-Man: No Way Home was even revealed, there were rumours that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield might return as their respective versions of Peter Parker from the Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man franchises. Even now, with just one day to go before the movie swings into cinemas, their possible involvement has not been confirmed in any way.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

SPOILERS: LEGO Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness set offers first look at America Chavez, confirms rumoured villain

Warning. Spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness follow…. Pre-pandemic, it wasn’t uncommon for a few spoilers to slip out through tie-in products and merchandising, so with all of the release date delays and scheduling reshuffling that’s gone on due to COVID, it seems inevitable that we can expect a few more over the coming months – and first up is Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
SHOPPING
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

Sony CEO Confirms Spider-Man Is Committed To Appear In Another MCU Film After NO WAY HOME

There have been a lot of questions surrounding Peter Parker's future in the MCU after Spider-Man: No Way Home. Following Sony and Marvel Studios' split and subsequent reunion over the character, many have wondered whether the Wall-Crawler would continue to fight alongside other Marvel Studios superheroes. When the new deal between the studios was revealed, it was reported that Spider-Man would have his own MCU-set solo film before jumping into a separate Marvel Studios project.
MOVIES
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME IMAX Review; "Spider-Man's Wildest, Funniest, And Most Awe-Inspiring Adventure Yet"

Is there any such thing as a perfect movie? Avengers: Endgame is arguably deserving of that description, as are many classic titles outside of the superhero genre you don’t need us to reel off here. The point is, if there is any movie worthy of being dubbed "perfect," it’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, Jon Watts’ stunning final chapter in a trilogy that kicked off with 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming. That and the utterly superb Spider-Man: Far From Home pale in comparison to the sheer scale of this breathtaking, action-packed epic that's unlike any Marvel movie you’ve ever seen before. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, and you will undoubtedly cheer. This is the Spider-Man franchise at its very best, and while throwing Peter Parker into a Multiversal adventure really shouldn’t work, it does, resulting in a fan-pleasing joy of a blockbuster that will leave you breathless.
MOVIES
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

First SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME Reactions Arrive Online - Possible SPOILERS

Note: This article may contain spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home. It may seem hard to believe, but after years of speculation, anticipation and overall mental breakdowns over fan theories, Spider-Man: No Way Home is finally here... well, almost. The movie hits theaters on December 17, but the premiere took place on December 13, allowing journalists and critics to experience Peter Parker's third MCU solo outing a few days early.
MOVIES

