DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS Trailer Leaks Online - Here's A Breakdown Of What Happens!

Is there any such thing as a perfect movie? Avengers: Endgame is arguably deserving of that description, as are many classic titles outside of the superhero genre you don’t need us to reel off here. The point is, if there is any movie worthy of being dubbed "perfect," it’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, Jon Watts’ stunning final chapter in a trilogy that kicked off with 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming. That and the utterly superb Spider-Man: Far From Home pale in comparison to the sheer scale of this breathtaking, action-packed epic that's unlike any Marvel movie you’ve ever seen before. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, and you will undoubtedly cheer. This is the Spider-Man franchise at its very best, and while throwing Peter Parker into a Multiversal adventure really shouldn’t work, it does, resulting in a fan-pleasing joy of a blockbuster that will leave you breathless.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO