Denver, CO

High Wind Warning Wednesday with gusts 60-100 mph: Forecast for Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

By Dara Bitler, Chris Tomer
FOX31 Denver
 5 days ago

DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather team is forecasting 60-100 mph wind gusts in the mountains, Foothills, and parts of the Front Range on Wednesday. High Wind Warnings are in effect 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

We have also issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Wednesday.

Here’s the breakdown:

  • Denver & I-25: 50-80 mph gusts between 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
  • Foothills: 60-100 mph gusts between 6 a.m.-3 p.m.
  • Mountains: 60-100 mph gusts between 5 a.m.-2 p.m.
  • Eastern Plains: 40-70 mph gusts between 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yznCJ_0dNNabYZ00
Forecast wind gusts at 11am.

Here are the possible implications:

  • Power outages
  • Downed trees and limbs
  • Trash cans blowing around
  • Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
  • Strong wind shear at Denver International Airport
High wind warning shuts down COVID testing sites across the state

The record peak wind gust in Colorado is 148 mph on Monarch Pass on Feb. 18, 2016.

The Front Range might also see a brief rain/snow shower and blowing dust. Wildfire danger will also be high today.

The mountains can expect 4-8 inches of snowfall. Snow squall warnings are possible.

The San Juan Mountains can expect 6-12 inches of snowfall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uUFdl_0dNNabYZ00
Total snow by 5pm Friday.

The wind will relax on Wednesday evening. You can expect lighter wind and dry conditions on Thursday.

A small, fast moving storm system will deliver 1-4 inches of mountain snow between Thursday night and Friday in the Central and Northern Mountains.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38uUfx_0dNNabYZ00
Total snow by 5pm Friday.
Wednesday’s windstorm could make list for highest wind gusts seen in Denver

It will be dry Saturday-Sunday with highs in the 40s in Denver.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=308RbE_0dNNabYZ00

Highs will be in the 50s for the first part of next week.

