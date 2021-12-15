ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EU to set up scheme to encourage CO2 removal from atmosphere

Cover picture for the articleBRUSSELS (Reuters) – European Union policymakers said on Wednesday they will create a system to certify carbon removals next year, a move that could pave the way to a regulated EU market to trade them and create a financial incentive to store CO2. Technologies such as ‘direct air...

