Accidents

Blaze traps hundreds in Hong Kong tower, 13 hospitalized

By ZEN SOO - Associated Press
Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 4 days ago

HONG KONG (AP) — Hundreds of people were trapped on the rooftop of a...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

