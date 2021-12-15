ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EU to clamp down on domestic methane emissions from oil and gas

Cover picture for the articleBRUSSELS (Reuters) – EU policymakers proposed legislation on Wednesday to make oil and gas companies report their domestic methane emissions and fix leaks of the potent greenhouse gas, but companies abroad that supply most of Europe’s fossil fuels will be largely untouched. Methane is the second biggest...

