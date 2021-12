Gehlen Catholic boys basketball suffered their first loss of the season last night dropping their game with Unity Christian 64-41. The Knights and Jays were knotted up after the first half with the score tied at 31. Each team shot around 50% for the first half, and things looked like they would be competitive. The second half proved otherwise with the Jays getting outscored 33-10 and shooting 4-25 from the field. Head Coach Mike Langel says that their downfall started in the first few minutes of the second half.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 1 DAY AGO