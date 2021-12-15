ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

German police conduct raids over alleged COVID death threats

KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iiYrM_0dNNZxlG00
Virus Outbreak Germany Raid Police officers lead a suspect out of a building entrance during a raid in the Pieschen district in Dresden, Germany, Wednesday, Dec.15, 2021. After threats against Saxony's Prime Minister Kretschmer on Telegram, the police in Dresden searched several properties. Special forces of the State Criminal Police Office (LKA) were also involved, as statements by individual members of the Telegram group suggested that they might be in possession of sharp weapons and crossbows, the police announced on Twitter. Photo: Sebastian Kahnert/dpavia AP) (Sebastian Kahnert)

BERLIN — (AP) — Police in eastern Germany carried out raids Wednesday in an investigation of alleged threats to kill a state governor and others by opponents of coronavirus restrictions and vaccinations. They said they found weapons including crossbows, but it wasn't clear whether they were usable.

Five properties in Dresden and one in the nearby town of Heidenau were searched in an investigation of suspected preparations for a serious act of violence, police said.

The investigation was triggered by a report last week on ZDF television that a group on messenger service Telegram discussed plans to kill Saxony's state governor, Michael Kretschmer, and other members of the state government. Dresden is the capital of Saxony, which has seen frequent protests against coronavirus policy and has Germany's lowest vaccination rate.

According to the report, the group's 103 members shared a rejection of vaccinations, the state and the current coronavirus policy. It featured audio messages in which people urged opposing policy measures “with armed force if necessary,” directed against Kretschmer and others. Police have said that comments by some members on their alleged possession of weapons and crossbows are part of the investigation.

Tom Bernhardt, a spokesman for Saxony's state criminal police office, said that six members of the Telegram group are under investigation — five men and one woman, all German citizens, ages 32 to 64. He said that police found “crossbows, parts of weapons, and weapons; whether these are capable of firing or are so-called live weapons at all, we will see in the course of the investigation.”

Kretschmer said that threats against officials, scientists and journalists “are unacceptable, will not be tolerated and will be pursued with all our strength.”

Coronavirus restrictions and the prospect of a likely vaccine mandate for all early next year have fueled recent protests in Germany. Security agencies have warned that parts of the Querdenken movement, a loose collection of groups opposed to the pandemic restrictions, are becoming increasingly radicalized.

New Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in a speech to parliament Wednesday that "we won't put up with a tiny minority of uninhibited extremists trying to impose its will on the whole of our society."

___

Follow AP's pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Derrick

Germany-wide police raids target alleged worker trafficking

BERLIN (AP) — German police and customs officers conducted dozens of raids across the country Wednesday to crack down on the alleged human trafficking of temporary workers from outside the European Union. Federal police in Berlin tweeted that the raids started at 7 a.m. local time (0800GMT). The police...
PUBLIC SAFETY
northernpublicradio.org

German police move against an alleged murder plot by anti-vaccination extremists

German police confiscated weapons during raids in the eastern cities of Dresden and Heidenau on Wednesday in connection with an alleged plot by radical anti-vaccination activists to kill Saxony's governor. Members of a group calling itself "Dresden Offlinevernetzung," or Dresden offline network, had discussed killing state premier Michael Kretschmer on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
sarasotapd.org

Sarasota Police Conducting Death Investigation

Officers with the Sarasota Police Department are currently conducting a death investigation in the 900 block of University Parkway, Sarasota. This afternoon, Thursday, December 9, 2021, at approximately 12:30 p.m., the body of an adult male was found inside a room at a hotel. The circumstances surrounding the death are suspicious. The cause of death will be determined by the District 12 Medical Examiner’s Office.
SARASOTA, FL
recordargusnews.com

Police: Alleged threat at GHS was unfounded

After learning of a possible threat that violence would happen at Greenville High School Monday, Greenville police investigated and found it to be unfounded. Classes continued as scheduled Monday, but Superintendent Brian Tokar said attendance was down significantly. He said school administrators were contacted Sunday night about the alleged threat, which was said to have originated on social media. “People […]
GREENVILLE, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olaf Scholz
Person
Michael Kretschmer
WWLP

Amherst police arrest alleged bomb threat suspect

On Friday, Amherst Police officers went to #35 East Pleasant Street (The Spoke) for a suspicious incident that had occurred. Officers were told that a small, grill sized propane tank had been played near the front door of the bar.
AMHERST, MA
Telegraph

The drug gang so rich they had Sundays off

A Charlie's Angels-style gang of glamorous Brazilian drug couriers who delivered narcotics across London on mopeds have been jailed after police dismantled their operation. Controlled and recruited by the only man in the organisation, the female gang members supplied drugs on a vast scale, making almost £100,000 profit every month.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Beast

‘Smells of Death’: Anti-Vax Priests Are Dropping Like Flies Here

ATHENS—COVID-19 has been tearing through Orthodox Christian communities across Greece, infecting one unvaccinated religious leader after another and prompting some priests and monks to rethink their stance on the jabs. Last month, at least four unvaccinated monks from Mount Athos, a COVID hotbed and one of the most important centers...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#German Police#Ap#Zdf
The Independent

Prison officers caught on camera dropping transgender woman on her face in chokehold

A transgender woman’s lawyer has released a video allegedly showing officers at the Baltimore correctional facility dragging her in a chokehold and dropping her on her face.Amber Canter was held at the Baltimore City Central Booking and Intake Centre when the incident took place in June 2019, according to her civic lawsuit against the state and officers involved. The video provided to CNN by Ms Canter’s attorney Malcolm Ruff, shows her being dragged in a chokehold by three correctional officers. At one point, an officer can be seen dropping Ms Canter, when she falls on her face. Two officers...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Popculture

Rapper Hit With 28-Month Sentence After Being Caught With Massive Amount of Drugs

Rapper Nines from is going to jail for smuggling nearly 62 pounds of cannabis into the U.K. The 31-year-old rapper — whose real name is Courtney Freckleton — was caught bringing the drug into the country with the help of his 35-year-old accomplice Jason Thompson. According to a report by The BBC, Freckleton will serve 28 months in prison for the crime, sparking a huge debate among fans online.
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Modern-Day Slavery Operation Uncovered In Georgia, Feds Say

Federal indictment says victims are over 100 laborers smuggled from Mexico and Central America to the U.S., with some held at gunpoint to work. A newly unsealed indictment shows that several federal law enforcement agencies uncovered what they think is one of the largest cases of human trafficking and visa fraud in the U.S., VICE reports.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Investigation
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
TheDailyBeast

Germany Orders All Unvaccinated People Into New Winter Lockdown

Vaccine holdouts in Germany have been ordered into a new nationwide lockdown that will see them banned from entering all restaurants, bars, cinemas, gyms, concerts, and non-essential shops—including the nation’s traditional Christmas markets. The special measures for unvaccinated people were already in force in several German regions, but, on Thursday, outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel announced that they will be extended to apply to the entire nation. “Culture and leisure nationwide will be open only to those who have been vaccinated or recovered,” Merkel said. “We have understood that the situation is very serious and that we want to take further measures in addition to those already taken.” According to Reuters, almost 69 percent of the German population is fully vaccinated, but virologists have blamed an intense new fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic on the unvaccinated. On Thursday, Germany recorded more than 73,000 new COVID infections and 388 deaths.
PUBLIC HEALTH
editorials24.com

Inside El Chapo’s wife’s harsh, prison-bound life

When Emma Coronel Aispuro was sentenced to three years in prison Tuesday, El Chapo’s wife begged a federal court judge to consider her 10-year-old twin daughters with the imprisoned drug-cartel leader. “They are already growing up without the presence of one of their parents,” the 32-year-old brunette told Rudoph Contreras,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Cleveland Jewish News

Germany’s new ‘traffic light’ government signals worry for German Jews

Germany’s “traffic light” government, led by new Chancellor Olaf Scholz of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), was sworn in on Wednesday under the banner “dare to make progress.” Jewish leaders, activists and analysts, however, fear that the coalition will make less progress in strengthening Israel-German ties.
POLITICS
news9.com

Tulsa Police Arrest 3 People Accused Drug Trafficking

Tulsa Police arrested 3 people who they say had illegal guns and more than 250 grams of meth. Officers said they stopped a car near the Super 8 Motel at 31st and Memorial on Thursday because the rag on the vehicle matched a different car. Police said they learned the...
TULSA, OK
The Independent

Idaho man charged with cannibalism ‘believed eating victim would cure him’

An Idaho man has been charged with murder and cannibalism after the death of a 70-year-old man.James David Russell, 39, is suspected in the alleged killing of 70-year-old David M Flaget in September after authorities found human “tissues” inside Russell’s home.Mr Flaget was found by Bonner County Sheriff’s Office “unresponsive inside a vehicle” outside the suspect’s home in Clark Fork, Idaho on 10 September.Not all of Mr Flaget’s remains we recovered, the Bonners Ferry Herald reported.Investigators reportedly took a blood-stained microwave and a blood-soaked knife away from the scene.According to charging documents, Russell believed he could “heal himself by cutting...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
75K+
Followers
83K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy