Soccer-Real Madrid’s Modric and Marcelo test positive for COVID-19

By Syndicated Content
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Real Madrid players Luka Modric and Marcelo have tested positive for COVID-19, the LaLiga club said in a statement on Wednesday. Real did not say if...

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Real Madrid may have run into its toughest opponent of the season: COVID-19. An outbreak of the virus has infected six Madrid players. The club said Thursday that Gareth Bale, Marco Asensio, Rodrygo, and backup goalkeeper Andriy Lunin were infected, a day after both midfielder Luka Modric and Marcelo tested positive.
