EU to set up scheme to encourage CO2 removal from atmosphere

By Syndicated Content
whtc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRUSSELS (Reuters) – European Union policymakers said on Wednesday they will create a system to certify carbon removals next year, a move that could pave the way to a regulated EU market to trade them and create a financial incentive to store CO2. Technologies such as ‘direct air...

whtc.com

