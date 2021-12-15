Medtronic’s diabetes business receives U.S. FDA warning letter

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) announced today that it received FDA 510(k) clearance for its INVOS 7100 cerebral/somatic oximetry system. INVOS 7100, which Medtronic designed to pick up key signals to inform time-critical decisions by pediatric clinicians, received clearance for children from birth through age 18. The signals it picks up are related to hemodynamic management, ventilation and resuscitation for premature infants, neonates, children and other patients treated by pediatric clinicians.
