GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - After three straight days of highs in the low to mid 70s, we will finally turn a corner Sunday. The September/October like heat will take a back seat to an approaching cold front as we close out the weekend. The front will arrive early Sunday morning, and while it will make a fairly clean pass over the East with most of the rain coming in the morning, we will see light to spotty showers through the day. Rainfall totals will likely range around half an inch with slightly higher totals possible near the Crystal Coast.

GREENVILLE, NC ・ 22 HOURS AGO