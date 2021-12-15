ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Versatile Recruit Tony Livingston Signs With the Florida Gators

By Zach Goodall
 3 days ago
King (Fla.) offensive tackle/tight end prospect Tony Livingston has signed his national letter of intent to officially join the Florida Gators as a member of their 2022 recruiting class, the first prospect to do so on Wednesday morning.

Livingston, who was recruited by tight ends coach Tim Brewster and offensive line coach John Hevesy as a part of the Dan Mullen era at UF, originally committed to Florida in March 2021 and has held firm on his pledge ever since, visiting the campus three times over the last six months including for the Alabama game in September.

Despite Florida firing Hevesy in November, followed by Mullen's dismissal two weeks later, Livingston hasn't wavered from his commitment to Florida and will be a part of new head coach Billy Napier's inaugural signing class.

After transferring from Carrollwood Day (Fla.) to King (Fla.) earlier this year, Livingston has focused on high school basketball and reportedly did not play much football, if at all, throughout his senior season. The self-reported 6-foot-6, 230-pound prospect played tight end and along the defensive line at his previous high school but was projected as an offensive lineman after peaking around 270 pounds as a recruit.

AllGators has scouted Livingston in person at the Orlando (Fla.) Under Armour Elite Underclassmen Camp in March, where he worked out as a tight end and impressed onlookers with solid route-running ability and hands as a receiver. UF could ask Livingston to bulk back up and play along the offensive line upon enrollment or keep him at tight end due to his current size and experience at the position.

Should Livingston align as an offensive lineman at the college level, he is expected to be joined by Deerfield Beach (Fla.) tackle David Conner, Fort Bend Marshall (Texas) tackle Christian Williams and Eastside (Ga.) guard Jalen Farmer as members of Florida's offensive line signees in the class of 2022.

