Hong Kong Accelerator Brinc Secures Funding in $130M Round Led by Animoca Brands

 5 days ago
Brinc says it intends to use the capital generated from the Animoca Brands round to expand its business interests in Web 3 and blockchain. Hong Kong venture accelerator Brinc recently concluded a $130 million funding round led by Animoca Brands. The exercise was a $30 million in Series B funding and...

