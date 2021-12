Since the COVID-19 omicron variation was discovered just over a week ago, there has been renewed concern about how people would be affected. Because of an unusually high number of mutations that have the potential to make the virus more transmissible and less susceptible to existing vaccines, scientists and public health officials are concerned about this new iteration of the coronavirus, which was first identified in Botswana and South Africa.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 15 DAYS AGO