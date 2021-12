Skoltech researchers and their colleagues have proposed a new model for the interaction of nations trading electricity and their network lines planning. Described in IEEE Transactions on Power Systems, the model suggests an explanation for why there is no cooperation in some of the regions of the world where it seems well worth it from an economical standpoint, along with possible solutions for how to make it happen. At its core is the realization that earlier approaches failed to assign proper value to the stability of economic ties.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 5 DAYS AGO