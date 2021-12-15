ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

'Green' hydrogen hub proposed for Inverness

By Long Reads
BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA "green" hydrogen hub has been proposed for Inverness. Renewable energy business H2 Green and gas distribution company SGN have agreed a deal to develop the project. The hub has been proposed for a former gas holder site. The hydrogen would be used to fuel HGVs....

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Connecticut

‘In the End, All Hydrogen Needs to Be Green': CEO of German Energy Giant RWE

While there is excitement in some quarters about the potential of so-called green hydrogen, the vast majority of hydrogen generation is currently based on fossil fuels. Speaking to CNBC, RWE CEO Markus Krebber said hydrogen was required "for those parts of the economy which cannot be electrified." The CEO of...
ENVIRONMENT
Brenham Banner-Press

Certarus and Plug Power Partner on Green Hydrogen Supply and Expansion of Distribution Infrastructure

Plug Power to Supply Up To 10 Tons Per Day of Green Hydrogen, Certarus to Serve as Preferred Third-Party Logistics Provider. HOUSTON, Dec. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Certarus (USA) Ltd. ("Certarus" or the "Corporation"), North America's leading transporter of compressed natural gas and Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), a leading provider of turnkey solutions for the global green hydrogen economy, have entered into a long-term supply and logistics agreement to further scale and expand the infrastructure needed to accelerate the adoption of green hydrogen fuel. The companies will leverage their collective expertise in hydrogen production, mobile energy distribution and related technologies to enhance the North American supply chain – helping to make hydrogen fuel an affordable and convenient option for companies looking to reduce carbon emissions and achieve ESG goals across multiple industry sectors.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Seekingalpha.com

Green Hydrogen's Role In Energy Transition

Green hydrogen could almost entirely eliminate emissions using renewable energy. Green hydrogen is an emerging yet credible technology used to lower carbon emissions where electrification is less effective—and we believe its growth could be among the highest of any area of the energy transition, creating niche opportunities for companies and investors.
ENVIRONMENT
investing.com

BPCL Partners with BARC For Green Hydrogen Production: Here's Why it is Essential

Investing.com -- The state-owned petroleum refineries company Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd. (NS: BPCL ) has partnered with the premier Indian nuclear research centre Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) to augment the technology of alkaline electrolyzer, which will boost the country’s green hydrogen production. Huge quantities of hydrogen are used...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inverness#Hydrogen Fuel#Renewable Energy#Sgn#Green
electricvehiclesresearch.com

Photovoltaic Hydrogen Production Leads Green Revolution

Hydrogen energy is recognized as the most promising secondary energy in the 21st century. It has the advantages of clean, low carbon, high calorific value, and high conversion rate. In the context of carbon-neutral, the energy structure of many countries will gradually transit from a fossil energy focus to a clean energy society. The development of hydrogen production technology plays an irreplaceable role in emission reduction, deep decarbonization, and improvement of utilization efficiency. Meanwhile, hydrogen application is progressively infiltrating into many other fields besides the traditional use, such as industrial manufacture, transportation, construction, power generation, etc.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CleanTechnica

Love Blooms When Green Hydrogen Meets Offshore Wind Turbines

The green hydrogen craze shows no sign of slowing down on the heels of last year’s pandemic-fueled pause in the global economy. In something of an ironic twist, the plastic supply chain could help rev the renewability trend up a notch or two more. One example is the hydrogen-curious wind turbine manufacturer Siemens Gamesa, which has just signed a contract with the thermoplastics wizard Strohm, aimed at piping green hydrogen from offshore turbines.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Solar Power
pv-magazine.com

Brazil and Chile could lead charge to affordable green hydrogen

With the rapid expansion in plans for electrolyzer production facilities worldwide set to drive down costs, U.S.-owned analyst WoodMackenzie has said Brazil and Chile are “amongst the front-runners” to harness affordable clean hydrogen this decade. The Scotland-based data company, which is owned by New Jersey business Verisk, has...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Daily Ardmoreite

Woodside Energy, Ltd announces plans for green hydrogen facility

The Ardmore Development Authority (ADA), OG&E, the Oklahoma Department of Commerce, and First Mode are pleased to announce that leading Australian energy producer Woodside has announced plans to expand its portfolio of hydrogen production opportunities to the US, securing land in Ardmore, Oklahoma for future development of a modular hydrogen facility and entering a memorandum of understanding with Hyzon Motors.
ARDMORE, OK
KXII.com

Australian energy company bringing “green hydrogen” plant to Ardmore

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Ardmore is embracing the future by welcoming a renewable energy producer from Australia. The city decided to sell land in Westport Industrial Park to an Australian energy company called Woodside. The land on Key Drive is the future home of H20K, a green hydrogen production facility,...
ARDMORE, OK
CleanTechnica

Insurmountable Green Hydrogen Barriers In Australia Or Just Minor Obstacles?

Australia is known to be a dry continent overall (except when the floods come, as is the case at the moment in Queensland). So, a study decrying the huge amount of clean water that is needed to produce green hydrogen is going to get a few readers. I see it as another part of the fight to keep fossil fuel fracked gas in the energy mix.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
mining-technology.com

Infinity to explore green hydrogen use in lithium production

Australia-based minerals company Infinity Lithium has unveiled plans to explore the use of green hydrogen in lithium production. The company and its wholly owned subsidiary Infinity GreenTech have collaborated with thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions AG Business Unit Mining (tk BU Mining), a unit of German firm thyssenkrupp, for the initiative. A...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

£3 million funding to help off-grid communities develop greener energy

Communities in off-grid locations are being invited to apply for a share in £3 million worth of funding to help them develop greener and cheaper energy.The investment aims to empower communities which operate existing local independent grid electricity systems to develop independent and climate-friendly electricity supplies.The Scottish Government said £3 million is being made available through its Community and Renewable Energy Scheme (Cares) to help those in rural and island areas develop projects in 2022-23.Applications to the fund, administered by Local Energy Scotland, are now open.We know that there are some unique challenges to establishing zero and low carbon electricity...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Scots to be asked their views before overhaul of rules to protect tenants

People across Scotland are being asked what they think about a raft of measures one Government minister said would “improve the lives of Scotland’s tenants”.The proposals, which include a Scotland-wide system of rent controls for private rentals and minimum standards for energy efficiency, were put out to public consultation by the Scottish Government on Monday.Patrick Harvie the Scottish Government’s minister for tenants’ rights, said that “now is the time to do more for people who rent their homes”.“Delivering a new deal for tenants is central to our ambitions for a fairer Scotland, tackling child poverty and meeting climate change...
POLITICS
The Independent

Netherlands travel rules: Can I visit Amsterdam and what are the restrictions for tourists?

The Netherlands is currently seeing a surge in Covid cases, leading to the announcement of a strict lockdown from mid December into mid January.This could affect trips to popular winter city destinations such as Amsterdam and Rotterdam, as day to day life in these holiday spots grinds to a halt for both locals and tourists.So what does this mean for holidays and city breaks over the next month or two?Here’s everything we know so far.What are the current Covid-related restrictions?As of 19 December, the Netherlands is back in a nationwide lockdown.Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced the measures on Saturday 18...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Burst water main which shut school and left 2,000 homes without supply is fixed

Water engineers have reconnected 2,000 homes and a school and nursery which were forced to close after a mains supply burst in Glasgow An 18-inch trunk main burst in the early hours of Monday morning in Deanston Drive, causing interruption to water supplies in the Shawlands area.The incident also caused localised flooding around Tantallon Road.Scottish Water Engineers are Responding to Burst Water Main in Shawlands, Glasgow #G41 #G43https://t.co/Ok7DjG1nmy pic.twitter.com/9yJhp1LXU2— Scottish Water (@scottish_water) December 20, 2021Scottish Water warned that customers in the affected areas will experience discoloured water and lower-than-normal pressure.Langside Primary in Tantallon Road and Deanpark Nursery in Deanston Drive...
POLITICS
The Independent

Grant Shapps: Government ‘not wasting time’ starting rail improvements

The Government is “not wasting time” with starting work to transform rail services in the Midlands and the North, according to Transport Secretary Grant Shapps Work to electrify the Midland Mainline between Kettering, Northamptonshire and Market Harborough, Leicestershire will begin on Thursday, the Cabinet minister announced.This is part of a wider upgrade of the line to Sheffield and Nottingham.We're not having to wait, we're getting on with itTransport Secretary Grant ShappsThe project is part of the Government’s £96 billion Integrated Rail Plan (IRP) for the Midlands and the North.The IRP was met by fierce criticism when it was published in...
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy