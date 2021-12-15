'Green' hydrogen hub proposed for Inverness

The Netherlands is currently seeing a surge in Covid cases, leading to the announcement of a strict lockdown from mid December into mid January.This could affect trips to popular winter city destinations such as Amsterdam and Rotterdam, as day to day life in these holiday spots grinds to a halt for both locals and tourists.So what does this mean for holidays and city breaks over the next month or two?Here’s everything we know so far.What are the current Covid-related restrictions?As of 19 December, the Netherlands is back in a nationwide lockdown.Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced the measures on Saturday 18...

