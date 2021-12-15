Gov. Hochul Defends Mask Mandate Aimed at Slowing Spread of COVID-19

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland reported 1,204 residents are hospitalized with COVID-19, according to data released Friday by the state health department. As a result, Gov. Larry Hogan and state health officials have directed hospitals throughout the state to free up bed capacity and delay non-emergency procedures, part of a series of emergency actions the state rolled out earlier this week due to an elevated number of COVID-19 hospitalizations. This marks the eighth consecutive day that COVID-related hospitalizations have remained above the 1,000-mark in Maryland, which up until recently hadn’t surpassed that total since late April. Hogan and the Maryland Department of Health rolled several...

MARYLAND STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO