Public Health

Gov. Hochul Defends Mask Mandate Aimed at Slowing Spread of COVID-19

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Hochul is defending her order that masks must be worn in all public places unless there's a...

COVID-19 Update: Omicron variant is spreading; new California-wide mask mandate

On Monday, Dec. 13, new statewide California mask mandates in indoor public places were announced as in effect from Wednesday, Dec. 15 to Jan. 15. As of press time, it was not clear how these mandatory measures apply to restaurants. Are restaurants exceptions? Or does the mandate apply to restaurants only until customers reach their tables? Or does it mean that restaurants may seat customers outdoors only? None of this is clear.
Statement from Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel and Public Health Director Christine Schuyler Regarding Gov. Hochul’s Mask Mandate

MAYVILLE, N.Y.:-- Chautauqua County has continually recommended that people wear masks indoors, especially when social distancing is not possible, as part of a multi-layered COVID-19 mitigation strategy. We have felt that a mandate was not the best approach to engage our residents nor is the enforcement of such a mandate the best use of our resources. In addition to vaccination, we strongly recommend masking, frequent hand washing, social distancing, and staying home when ill.
COVID-19 In Maryland: Hospitalizations Reach 1,200, Triggering Emergency Actions

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland reported 1,204 residents are hospitalized with COVID-19, according to data released Friday by the state health department. As a result, Gov. Larry Hogan and state health officials have directed hospitals throughout the state to free up bed capacity and delay non-emergency procedures, part of a series of emergency actions the state rolled out earlier this week due to an elevated number of COVID-19 hospitalizations. This marks the eighth consecutive day that COVID-related hospitalizations have remained above the 1,000-mark in Maryland, which up until recently hadn’t surpassed that total since late April. Hogan and the Maryland Department of Health rolled several...
CDPH Requires Masking for All Public Indoor Settings to Slow the Spread of COVID-19 In Response to Increasing Case Rates and Hospitalizations

SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) continues to monitor COVID-19 data in order to protect the health and well-being of all Californians. Since Thanksgiving, the statewide seven-day average case rate has increased by almost half (47%) and hospitalizations have increased by 14%. In response to the increase in cases and hospitalizations, and to slow the spread of both Delta and the highly transmissible Omicron variant, CDPH has issued updated guidance to curb the spread of COVID-19 and its variants.
Hochul To Begin State Mask Mandate Dec. 13

NEW YORK (AP) — Facing a winter surge in COVID-19 infections, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday that masks will be required in all indoor public places unless the businesses or venues implement a vaccine requirement. Hochul said the decision to impose a mask mandate was based on...
Saratoga County Won't Enforce New Mask Mandate Put in Place by Gov. Hochul

The chairman of the Saratoga County Board of Supervisors says a new indoor mask mandate put in place by Governor Hochul won't be enforced in the county. The chairman said the Public Health Department and law enforcement won't be responsible for making sure residents and businesses follow the new rule which he believes is misguided and unrealistic. The county also won't enforce a provision that prevents school children from taking mask breaks. Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin also said last week the mandate won't be enforced there.
