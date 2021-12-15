ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interview: UN nuke chief says view of Iran is blurred

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The head of the United Nations nuclear watchdog warned Tuesday that the restrictions faced by his inspectors in Iran threaten to give the world only a “very blurred image” of Tehran’s program as it enriches uranium closer than ever to weapons-grade...

americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Taliban attack Iranians at Iran-Afghanistan border, reports say

Iranian border guards clashed with Taliban forces along the Iran-Afghanistan border on Wednesday after the Taliban opened fire on Iranian farmers, according to reports. Local journalist Reza Khaasteh shared unverified video of the scene on Twitter, which appeared to show Iranian soldiers using heavy artillery to push back against the Taliban militants.
realcleardefense.com

While Massing Troops Against Ukraine, Putin Threatens the U.S. National Command Authority

As noted Russian journalist Pavel Felgenhauer pointed out in November 2021, “President Vladimir Putin declared that if the West deploys missiles to Ukraine that could reach Moscow ‘in five to ten minutes,’ Russia is ready to counter by deploying a ‘new naval hypersonic missile, which may reach [Western] decision-makers in 5 minutes, flying at Mach 9 speed.’ (Militarynews.ru, November 30).” (Emphasis added). Russia’s new nuclear-capable[1] naval hypersonic missile [the Tsirkon] was hyped by Putin as having a speed of Mach 9,” stating that it would become operational in 2022. The context of Putin’s statement was preparations for a Russian invasion of Ukraine, not NATO missile deployments. Nine days after Putin’s nuclear threat, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov warned about a Ukraine conflict becoming a new Cuban missile crisis. Ten days after Putin’s nuclear threat, Russian Chief of the General Staff General of the Army Valery Gerasimov declared, “…any provocations by the Ukrainian authorities to settle the Donbas difficulties militarily will be thwarted.”
gizadeathstar.com

IRAN-TALIBAN CLASHES: THE REAL REASON FOR THE USA’S AFGHANISTAN ...

Eighty years ago today naval and air forces of Imperial Japan struck America's Pacific Fleet and sank several battleships, but in a weird "coincidence" that has been pondered ever since, none of the USA's fleet aircraft carriers were in port during the attack, and survived to go on and sink many of Japan's fleet carriers - some of them having been involved in the Pearl Harbor attack - six months later at the Battle of Midway, effectively breaking the Imperial Japanese Navy's offensive power. That odd coincidence has led many ever since to conclude that the American carriers' absence from Pearl Harbor was not an accident, and that President Franklin Roosevelt, or at least some of his closest advisors, knew of the attack ahead of time and contrived to allow the attack to happen, keeping the precious carriers out of port that day.
albuquerqueexpress.com

Iran says "no constructive" proposals from West over nuke talks

Tehran [Iran], December 9 (ANI/Xinhua): Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said on Thursday that Iran has not received any "constructive and forward-looking" proposals from the West for the ongoing talks in the Austrian capital of Vienna to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).If the European parties to the deal study Iran's proposals carefully and without "false presuppositions," they will find out that the proposals are within the framework of JCPOA and focus on the unfinished topics of previous talks, said Amir Abdollahian in a telephone conversation with EU Foreign Affairs Chief Josep Borrell, according to Iran's Foreign Ministry website.
Times Daily

UN watchdog says Iran will allow new cameras at nuclear site

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — The United Nations' nuclear watchdog and Iran reached a deal Wednesday to reinstall cameras damaged at an Iranian site that manufactures centrifuge parts, though inspectors remain limited on what footage they can access. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. *...
Antelope Valley Press

Russia vetoes UN climate change, security resolution

NEW YORK (AP) — Russia, on Monday, vetoed a first-of-its-kind UN Security Council resolution casting climate change as a threat to international peace and security, a vote that sank a years-long effort to make global warming a more central consideration for the UN’s most powerful body. Spearheaded by...
seattlepi.com

Iran nuke talks adjourn, Europeans say pause disappointing

VIENNA (AP) — Talks aimed at salvaging Iran's tattered 2015 nuclear deal with world powers adjourned Friday to allow the Iranian negotiator to return home for consultations after a round marked by tensions over new demands from Tehran. European diplomats said it was “a disappointing pause” and that negotiators...
albuquerqueexpress.com

UN Chief Says Cross-Border Aid To Syria Remains 'Essential'

UN cross-border humanitarian aid from Turkey to a rebel-held enclave in northwestern Syria remains vital for millions of people, the United Nations Secretary-General said in an internal report. The United States and Russia reached a last-minute deal in July to allow humanitarian aid to continue flowing at Bab al-Hawa, the...
