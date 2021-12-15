Cirque du Soleil back with Christmas show

If there’s one thing Netflix does exceptionally well, it’s reality TV. And the streaming platform knows just how to get people in the mood for the holidays by putting a Christmasy twist on their most beloved reality series that are perfect to binge with the kids. Got a family full of foodies and love watching baking competitions? No problem, you can tune in to The Great British Baking Show: Holidays or Sugar Rush: Christmas. Want to get your interior design juices flowing? Holiday Home Makeover With Mr. Christmas will no doubt give you some new ideas. (If you thought having one tree in your home was enough, Mr. Christmas is here to prove you wrong.)

