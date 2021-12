It's been over a year since the Hayabusa2 probe delivered its precious cargo of dust from an alien space rock, and we're finally getting a more detailed glimpse of what makes up asteroid Ryugu. In two papers published today, international teams of scientists have revealed that, in accordance with analyses conducted by the probe while at the asteroid, Ryugu is very dark, very porous, and some of the most primitive Solar System material we've ever had access to here on Earth. Although not unexpected, the results are very cool. Since the asteroid has remained more or less unchanged since the formation of...

