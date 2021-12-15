ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL Power Rankings: 1-32 poll, plus every team's superpower

By Kristen Shilton
 3 days ago

It's certainly been a tumultuous start to the week, given a slew of additional game postponements due to COVID-19 -- and many players and team staff entering the protocol -- but the Power Rankings march on. And for the second straight week -- and fifth time this season -- the Florida...

NHL Power Rankings: Holiday Wish List Edition

It's been a heavy week of news with a sudden rise in COVID cases, more game postponements and real questions and concern over Olympic involvement. The NHL returned to stricter protocols on Wednesday, similar to last year, and in Ontario arena capacities have been cut in half. Who knows where this goes next.
DP Scouting Team’s Midseason 2022 NHL Draft Rankings

With the World Juniors approaching and most leagues across the globe well into their seasons, it is once again time to assess the 2022 NHL Draft class. After a difficult 2020-21 season for everyone in the hockey world, the 2022 class brings with it a renewed sense of optimism, as well as plenty of high-end talent.
Gary Bettman
Mike Harrington's NHL power rankings

A News staffer since 1987, I'm a Baseball Hall of Fame voter, a 2013 inductee into the Buffalo Baseball HOF and the Buffalo chapter chair of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. And I insist only Chicago & New York can come close to Buffalo pizza. Through Friday's games. Last week's...
Sabres comeback attempt falls short in OT

With a chance to complete a perfect three-game road trip, a Buffalo Sabres comeback was thwarted in overtime by the Penguins. Jeff Carter’s game-winning tally in the extra frame sent the Sabres back to Buffalo on the wrong side of 3-2 finish.
CBS Boston

Bruins Up To 9 Players In COVID Protocols After Taylor Hall And Curtis Lazar Added

BOSTON (CBS) — On the same day it was announced that the Boston Bruins will not be playing any games until after December 26 due to concerns about the coronavirus, two more Bruins players have been placed in COVID protocols. The team announced Saturday that they have placed forwards Taylor Hall and Curtis Lazar on the list. There are now nine Bruins in total in COVID-19 protocols. Here is the list of players, along with the date they were each placed in COVID-19 protocols: Dec. 14 – Brad Marchand, Craig Smith Dec. 15 – Patrice Bergeron Dec. 16 – Jeremy Swayman, Trent Frederic, Anton Blidh, Oskar Steen Dec. 18 – Taylor Hall, Curtis Lazar On Friday, two postponements for the Bruins were announced: the team’s Saturday game in Montreal against the Canadiens and the home game against the Avalanche on Thursday, December 23. After Saturday’s announcements, Sunday’s game against the Ottawa Senators and Tuesday’s game against Carolina now need to be rescheduled.
The Hockey Writers

4 Wild Players Who Probably Won’t Return Next Season

The 2021-22 NHL season has been going better than anyone could’ve ever expected for the Minnesota Wild. While the race in the Central Division is tight, the Wild are currently leading the division with a 19-8-2 record, good for 40 points. However, even though the Wild are exceeding expectations and the team is playing well, it doesn’t mean that every player will return next season. Whether it’s at the trade deadline or in the offseason, players will be moved or let go of as Minnesota will need to pay some of its pending free agents. Here’s a look at three Wild players who probably won’t return for the 2022-23 NHL season.
