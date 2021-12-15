ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Why sales process training is more important than ever

By Jason Unrau
cbtnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDealership inventories are well below normal for both new and used vehicles and...

www.cbtnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
cbtnews.com

Expect strong new and used car sales in 2022 due to ‘pent-up consumer demand’

Industry experts are predicting that dealer activity in the new year will be easily sustained courtesy of above-normal consumer demand for vehicles. The effects of inventory shortages have developed a backlog of consumers looking for vehicles, both new and used. Entering the new year, the industry should expect a similar sales climate with prices that […]
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retail Industry#Vehicles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
Motley Fool

Why Tilray, Hexo, and OrganiGram Holdings Stocks Dropped Today

A downgrade within the sector is adding to today's pressure on Canadian pot stocks. Tilray recently added another U.S.-based alcohol company to its portfolio. General market weakness is hitting many sectors today, especially higher-risk holdings. Cannabis stocks certainly qualify as high-risk, and Canadian names Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY), Hexo (NASDAQ:HEXO), and OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ:OGI) are all in the red in Monday morning trading. As of 11:08 a.m. ET, these stocks were trading down 6.1%, 5%, and 4.7%, respectively.
STOCKS
cbtnews.com

Automotive industry trends and headlines from the past year

We thought 2021 would slow down, but the more things changed, the more they stayed the same in the auto industry. And there were even more surprises around each corner. So, let’s look at some trends and headlines from the past year. The used car market takes center stage Maybe it’s time we have a […]
ECONOMY
Business Times

Cash Incentives In Place Of Fourth Stimulus Check: Where To Find Yours

As the fate of a fourth stimulus check hangs in the balance, state and local governments are experimenting with new ways to get free money into the hands of those in need. There are no strings attached to these payouts, unlike stimulus checks. You can usually claim the recurring payment with little effort, and you can use it for anything you want. A number of cities and counties already have pilot programs in place.
POLITICS
Motley Fool

My Best Monster Growth Stock For 2022 and Beyond

Sea Limited’s products are seeing dominance in its core markets. The company is using its success to become a global brand. After a mix of strong revenue growth and share-price dips, Sea’s valuation is incredibly appealing. Most technology growth stocks experienced a major slowdown in 2021 because revenue...
STOCKS
Sourcing Journal

3 Supply Chain Predictions for 2022

Amid an ongoing pandemic, rising labor and shipping costs, skilled operator and raw materials shortages, and other formidable challenges, fashion and soft goods supply chains are stretched to their limits. So well documented are these disruptions that they have become top of mind for consumers, who are being warned to expect delays, higher costs and empty shelves this holiday season. To successfully navigate these obstacles, retail, textile, apparel and footwear executives must increase their efforts to: accelerate cycle time control costs ensure supply chain transparency build sustainable products and practices. Great strides have been made, but heading into 2022, manufacturing remains a frontier ripe for digital...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy