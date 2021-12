London calling! This is the sound of the city, distilled into a hundred songs. There are thousands of songs about London. Of course there are: musicians and poets have been inspired by London for centuries – but while many have just ticked off the landmarks, a few have managed to capture London life or their own time here in a way that has earned them a place in the city’s cultural history. From wide-eyed visitors and new arrivals, and from some of the greatest London bands and artists, here are the hundred best London songs according to us. You can use the comments box below to tell us all the classics that we missed.

WORLD ・ 11 DAYS AGO