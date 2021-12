This is an update to a story originally published on Dec. 16, 2021. Since then, more tornadoes have been confirmed. HARTLAND, Minn. (WCCO) — Minnesota saw its first-ever confirmed tornadoes in December amid blustery thunderstorms Wednesday evening that left thousands without power. The National Weather Service Twin Cities confirmed three tornadoes and its LaCrosse office confirmed six for a total of nine recorded in Minnesota. The NWS calls it the “Historic Storm of December 15-16, 2021.” The most powerful tornado of the night struck in the Hartland area. It was an EF-2, with winds up to 115 mph. A Sumner tornado in northwest Fillmore...

