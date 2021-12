The High Court has declared that the Mother and Baby Homes Commission of Investigation acted unlawfully by denying fair procedure to the survivors.The Irish Government has decided not to appeal against the decision relating to the Mother and Baby Homes Commission, which published its findings earlier this year.The High Court said on Friday that the commission had denied survivors their statutory right to reply to a draft of its findings.The decision means that the declaration by the High Court will appear alongside the commission’s final report on the Government website.The commission’s findings are deeply hurtful and troubling to me. Those...

