ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

House Votes to Hold Mark Meadows in Contempt for Refusing Jan. 6 Subpoena

By Nik Popli
TIME
TIME
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b79U0_0dNNVT3400

The House voted late Tuesday night to hold former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows in criminal contempt of Congress for his refusal to comply with a subpoena issued by the committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Trump mob.

The measure was approved on a 222-208 vote, with just two Republicans—Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois—joining every Democrat present in voting “yes.” Tuesday’s full House vote comes one day after the members of the bipartisan select committee voted unanimously in favor of the resolution. A contempt of Congress charge holds a penalty of up to a year in jail.

The committee found that Meadows, a longtime lawmaker from North Carolina who chaired the conservative House Freedom Caucus, has knowledge regarding former President Donald Trump’s alleged efforts to persuade state officials to alter their official election results and undermine the 2020 presidential election. At the time of his criminal referral, Meadows had already produced thousands of documents for the panel, including text messages and emails related to the events of the day, but he then refused to appear for a deposition scheduled for Dec. 8.

On Monday and Tuesday, committee vice chairman Rep. Cheney read aloud some of the text messages that Republicans sent to Meadows on Jan. 6 as violence engulfed the Capitol.

“It’s really bad up here on the hill,” one said.

“The President needs to stop this asap,” another wrote.

“Someone is going to get killed,” one warned.

The messages he turned over to the panel also include Jan. 6 exchanges with the president’s son Donald Trump Jr. and multiple Fox News hosts, who all called on the president to speak out amid the violent attack .

“He’s got to condemn this shit ASAP,” Trump Jr. texted Meadows, who responded: “I’m pushing it hard. I agree.”

Cheney said that the former president ignored these pleas for help and “refused to act when his action was required,” raising the question of whether Trump may have illegally sought to “ obstruct or impede ” Congress’ vote count.

Another document turned over to the panel—a phone call from Meadows and Trump to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger —revealed that Trump asked Raffensperger to “find 11,780 votes to change the result of the election.”

Meadows, who sued the Jan. 6 commission last week for issuing “two overly broad and unduly burdensome subpoenas” against him, said in an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity on Monday night that he does not have to testify on any issue that the former president claims is protected by executive privilege.

“I’ve tried to share non-privileged information,” Meadows said. “But truly the executive privilege that Donald Trump has claimed is his to waive. It’s not mine to waive.”

Legal experts have cast doubt on the merit of Meadows’s defense and say that he’s not completely shielded from answering questions, particularly those unrelated to his official White House duties. Trump’s sweeping claims of executive privilege to shield his activities and aides from congressional testimony have also been questioned by constitutional experts.

The matter now goes to the Justice Department, which will decide whether to pursue the contempt referral. But even if Meadows is indicted, the Jan. 6 commission will essentially be at the same place as it was before: without answers on why the former president did not urge his supporters to stand down earlier.

“Once the committee moves to contempt, they’ve essentially given up getting any information from him,” says Jonathan Shaub, a law professor at the University of Kentucky who previously served in the Obama Administration’s Department of Justice. “Holding him in contempt is their biggest weapon, but it doesn’t mean he has to answer questions.”

Make sense of what matters in Washington. Sign up for the daily D.C. Brief newsletter.

It’s unclear when a final resolution on Meadows will be made, but it could take some time. The contempt trial of Steve Bannon, who also failed to comply with a subpoena from the Jan. 6 panel, is set to begin on July 18, just months before the Nov. 8 midterm elections that will determine control of Congress. If Republicans win back the House, which Democrats currently control with a narrow majority, they could have the power to dissolve the Select Committee entirely.

Shaub says the Justice Department will likely take a similar approach to Meadows as it took when it indicted Bannon on two charges last month. Meadows’ case could be more complicated, however, since the two had very different roles at the time of the deadly riot: Meadows was a close presidential advisor and Bannon a private citizen. Meadows has used that White House title to fight for absolute testimonial immunity, which absolves certain individuals who hold or held certain positions from any obligation to appear before Congress when called.

“Almost every conversation that he’s had is potentially privileged,” Shaub says. “But the absolute immunity doctrine is one the courts have rejected very soundly, even though the executive branch still continues to claim it.” Last year, the Supreme Court rejected the absolute immunity argument as a basis for Trump not turning over his tax returns.

Before the House vote on Tuesday, Meadows’s lawyer George J. Terwilliger III spoke out against the charges, writing in a statement that his client never “stopped cooperating” with the committee and citing the thousands of documents he released to the panel. Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) also urged fellow House Republicans to vote ‘no’ on the resolution, saying Meadows has “made good faith efforts to cooperate” with the committee.

Meadows’ legal team, Shaub says, may try to make the same point about acting in good faith to negate the criminal charges necessary for the Justice Department to indict him.

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Illinois State
State
Georgia State
The Independent

‘He’s a traitor’: Democrat leads attack on Jim Jordan after he’s revealed as Meadows texter by Jan 6 panel

A Democratic congressman accused one of his Republican colleagues of committing treason on Wednesday as the fallout over the contents of text messages sent by members of Congress aligned with former President Donald Trump around January 6 continues.Rep Ruben Gallego of Arizona, one of the several states where Mr Trump’s false claims of widespread fraud were centred, issued the accusation during an interview Wednesday evening on MSNBC’s Last Word.“Look, Jim Jordan is a traitor,” he told presenter Lawrence O’Donnell.“He’s a traitor to the Constitution of the United States. He has been a traitor to the Constitution of the United...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Guardian

Republicans are plotting to destroy democracy from within

At hand is a plot to destroy American democracy from within. Its organizers have infiltrated the highest echelons of state and federal government, and have instigated and condoned acts of violence directed against our elected officials. This might sound far-fetched. But the threat is real and the seditious group is none other than the Republican party. Its target is the 2024 presidential election.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Hannity
Person
Steve Bannon
Person
Adam Kinzinger
Person
Steve Scalise
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Rick Perry sent Mark Meadows text outlining ‘aggressive’ strategy to invalidate election, report says

The House select committee investigating the 6 January insurrection believes ex-Secretary of Energy Rick Perry is responsible for sending a text message to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows which suggested that three state legislatures to unilaterally declare former president Donald Trump the winner of last year’s presidential election in those states against the will of voters.On Friday, CNN reported that Mr Perry, who served as Texas’ governor before being tapped to lead the Department of Energy by Trump sent a 4 November text message to Mr Meadows which advocated for an “AGRESSIVE [sic] STRATEGY” of having Republican-controlled state...
U.S. POLITICS
Marietta Daily Journal

Roger Stone appears before Jan. 6 committee but is expected to plead the Fifth

Roger Stone arrived on Capitol Hill to testify before the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on Friday, but is expected to invoke his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination. The self-proclaimed right-wing dirty trickster was expected to field a raft of tough questions about his role in planning the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In Contempt#Republicans#Democrat#House Freedom Caucus#Fox News
Rolling Stone

‘Stop the Steal’ Founder Spilled to Jan. 6 Committee About Contact With Republican Lawmakers

Reps. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.), Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.), and Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) all interacted with Ali Alexander, the founder of the pro-Trump “Stop the Steal” movement, in the lead up to Jan. 6, Alexander’s attorney said in a suit filed late Friday. Alexander shared this information with the House select committee investigating Jan. 6, his attorney wrote in the filing, which was reported by Politico. According to the suit, Alexander told the committee he participated in “a few phone conversations” with Gosar and spoke with Biggs in person “and never by phone, to the best of his recollection.” Alexander additionally said he...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
White House
iheart.com

Roger Stone Stonewalls Congressional Committee On Capitol Riots

Roger Stone stonewalls a Congressional committee investigating the Capitol riots. Appearing before the House Select Committee investigating the chaos at the Capitol last January, longtime Donald Trump adviser Roger Stone invokes his 5th Amendment right---refusing to answer any questions about the insurrection. He says he simply doesn't trust the Democrats. Stone says any implication he knew about or was involved in any way whatsoever is false. The House has voted to recommend former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and former Trump adviser Steve Bannon be held in contempt of Congress.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WEKU

After years at the center of political power, Mark Meadows now faces legal jeopardy

Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows has offered the most stunning revelations yet in the congressional investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Meadows, a former congressman with a reputation as a conservative disrupter, now faces possible prosecution for abruptly cutting off his cooperation with...
NFL
blogforarizona.net

Rep. Ruben Gallego Calls Rep. ‘Gym’ Jordan A Traitor

Back in October, Ohio congressman “Gym” Jordan struggled to explain how many times he spoke with Donald Trump on January 6. He was clearly dissembling trying not to be pinned down in his answer. Jim Jordan: I ‘Don’t Recall’ Number of Times Trump and I Spoke on Jan. 6:
CONGRESS & COURTS
TIME

TIME

41K+
Followers
6K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news and current events from around the globe.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy