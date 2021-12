Andreas Eschbach is the founder and CEO of eschbach, a software company that helps production teams work smarter and enhance collaboration. A world in which people lived in isolation at home during the pandemic is now opening up, and there's a strong demand for the consumption of goods. In the last 18 months, output had been reduced and manufacturing was in survival mode and focused on supplying essential goods. Increasing the local performance of plants is important because it can contribute to solving demand problems and easing inflation risks. Inventories in the chemical industry are rising, but they're far from what they used to be prior to Covid-19.

