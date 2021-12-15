Woman nicknamed ‘Nana Baubles’ breaks world record for largest Christmas bauble collection

A 79-year-old woman in Wales has broken the world record for having the largest collection of Christmas baubles .

Sylvia Pope, who is from Swansea , has been nicknamed “Nana Baubles” due to her collection, which comprises 1,760 baubles in total.

The collection is spread across Pope’s home, with baubles hanging from various parts of her home, including her ceiling.

The baubles come from across the world and are wide-ranging in terms of colour and style.

“Sylvia spends months hanging the shiny spheres every year, starting in September to ensure the house is merry and bright for Christmas and for fun ‘Find Me’ games with her grandkids,” states the World Guinness Book of Records.

“The baubles are an eclectic and classic selection of ornaments from all over the world, lovingly collected on her travels, memorable trips to Harrods and Macy’s in New York and from her local Swansea shops.”

The baubles include a quirky lobster, a hamburger, Big Ben shaped baubles, Disney characters and sentimental baubles made by Pope’s grandkids and friends.

Her favourite is a Royal Doulton Royal Jubilee celebration bauble.

“I do love the Queen, I think she is wonderful, and that bauble is very special,” said Pope.

Describing her bauble collection, she added: “They are an enjoyment. They are so beautiful and bright. It is exciting to see all the different types you can buy.”

Additionally, a man named Adam Wide, from Hastings, has achieved the Guinness World Records title for the Largest collection of Christmas brooches at 7,929.

Craig Glenday, Editor in Chief at Guinness World Records said: "We all need a bit of yuletide cheer right now, and records like these really put a smile on your face.

“Adam and Nana Baubles clearly have an infectious passion for Christmas and have created their own record-breaking winter wonderlands at home. It's wonderful to be able to share their joy of the festive season with the rest of the world."