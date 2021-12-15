ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nintendo Indie World stream happening today: watch it here

By Dave Aubrey
 3 days ago
Ready for one last round of announcements before the year finishes? Yesterday Nintendo announced that there will be a brand new Indie World stream showcase, presenting updates on indie games we’ve already heard about, in addition to some brand new ones. This showcase is sure to show us a few new games we can play before the Holiday season and a few that we can get excited for in 2022.

Below we’ll be breaking down where and when you can watch the December 15 Indie World presentation. We have no idea what could be shown right now, although we already have people excited to see Hollow Knight: Silksong. They might be getting ahead of themselves, but the public is allowed to have lofty dreams. Just scroll down below to watch the presentation and find when it goes live in your time zone.

Watch the December 15 Indie World presentation here

Nintendo usually hosts Indie World and Nintendo Direct presentations on both the Nintendo YouTube channel, in addition to the Nintendo Twitch channel. Right now you can wait for the Indie World stream to begin on YouTube, though there’s no schedule in place for the Twitch version right now. You should expect it to go live at the same time if you prefer watching Twitch over YouTube.

When the Indie World presentation goes live in your time zone

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ksjVD_0dNNV8qI00

This Indie World presentation will be going live at 5pm GMT globally, which should be just after work for those in the UK and Europe. If you’re watching from the US, prepare to get up a bit earlier to catch this one. See our list below when the stream goes live in your time zone. All times below at for December 15 unless otherwise specified.

  • PST: 9am
  • EST: 12pm
  • BRT: 2pm
  • GMT: 5pm
  • CET: 6pm
  • MSK: 8pm
  • IST: 10:30pm
  • CST: 1am Dec 16
  • JST: 2am Dec 16
  • AEDT: 4am Dec 16
  • NZDT: 6am Dec 16

Written by Dave Aubrey on behalf of GLHF.

